Two Rutgers Grads, 24, Killed by Manhattan Subway Train

Navam Kaul and Malaika Chitre Identified as Victims in Fatal NYC Subway Crash at Canal Street

Navam Kaul and Malaika Chitre, two 24-year-old recent Rutgers graduates and close college friends, were tragically killed after being struck by a Number 4 train at the Canal Street station in lower Manhattan. The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. Video footage captured by horrified passengers showed the pair sitting calmly on the tracks prior to the impact, sparking initial social media speculation regarding a potential suicide pact, though police are currently investigating alternative scenarios including impairment or accidental falls.

Promising Futures Cut Short in Lower Manhattan

Both victims shared a history of academic achievement at Rutgers University, where they moved in the same social circles before launching professional careers. Navam Kaul grew up in Sayreville, New Jersey, where his parents relocated from Nepal roughly 30 years ago, and spent the past year and a half working as a financial data analyst at Bloomberg in New York City. Malaika Chitre graduated from Rutgers in 2024 and worked as a quality operations specialist at Acadia Pharmaceuticals in Princeton, New Jersey, while maintaining active involvement with the Omega Phi Alpha National Service Sorority and the Ashley Lauren Foundation. Chitre had recently commenced studies toward a doctorate of pharmacy at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Ongoing NYPD Investigation Into the Final Moments

Police sources indicate that Chitre may have entered the tracks in a desperate attempt to rescue Kaul after he fell or climbed onto the rail infrastructure. Surveillance and passenger video showed Chitre appearing to pull Kaul toward her moments before the Number 4 train struck them. Train operators applied emergency brakes, but the vehicle could not stop in time. Investigators are examining whether either individual was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, though no suicide note has been recovered from the scene.

Broader Transit Safety Concerns in the Subway System

Just one week prior to the Canal Street incident, 41-year-old construction-flagger Moet McCullum was fatally struck by a D Train while preparing to set up work lights at the Yankee Stadium station. Federal oversight bodies, including the National Transportation Safety Board alongside union officials and New York City Transit’s Office of System Safety, are actively reviewing systemic risks and protocols across the municipal railway system.

Reflecting on a Unimaginable Loss

As friends and families mourn the loss of two high-achieving young professionals, investigators continue piecing together the timeline of events that led to the Canal Street platform. What thoughts do you have on how municipal transit authorities can better safeguard both commuters and workers? Share your perspective in the comments below.