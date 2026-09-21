Samsung Releases Second One UI 9.0 Beta for Galaxy A35

Samsung has officially rolled out the second One UI 9.0 beta update for the Galaxy A35, bringing targeted camera stability improvements built on top of Android 17. Coming just two weeks after the initial beta launch, the fresh firmware package spans over 500 megabytes and signals that the stable public release is drawing near for mid-range device owners.

Geographic Rollout and Firmware Identifiers

The latest beta build is currently live in select regional markets. In India, testers are receiving the update under build version A356EXXUBZZI4 , while units in South Korea are logging the package as A356NKSUAZZI4 . According to regional deployment trackers, Samsung is slated to push this software package to registered beta testers in additional territories, including the United Kingdom and the United States, over the coming days.

Users who have already enrolled their devices in the official One UI beta program can pull the files directly over the air. To initiate the download, navigate to your device settings, select software update, and tap to check for pending packages.

Sub-500MB Footprint Focuses on Camera Stability

Unlike massive platform overhauls that rewrite core system libraries, this specific iteration is classified as a minor or sub-tier release. Clocking in at just over 500MB, it bypasses sweeping feature additions to zero in on under-the-hood optimization.

The 30-Second Verdict for Galaxy A35 Owners