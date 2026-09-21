Sara Lưu and Dương Khắc Linh Welcome Second Set of Twins in Vbiz Milestone

The couple welcomed two newborn baby girls with the affectionate names Dani and Sani. One day prior to the hospital admission, Sara Lưu wore the exact same shirt that she had worn six years earlier when she went to the hospital to give birth to the couple’s first set of twin boys. With this milestone, Sara Lưu and Dương Khắc Linh are the only couple in Vbiz to welcome twin children on two separate occasions.

Sara Lưu and Dương Khắc Linh Welcome Second Set of Twins

Following the birth, Dương Khắc Linh shared a statement on his personal page expressing his joy over the family’s newest arrivals and thanking his wife. He reflected that at that time he had thought such a state was already more than joyful and blissful. He added that who would have expected that six years later his family would once again welcome two little princesses, and that perhaps the universe saw their home still had space and sent them another pair. He noted that from now on, the two older brothers have two more younger sisters to grow up with, play with, and share many memories with. He also remarked that with a household of four little ones, it has officially turned into a kindergarten. Furthermore, he expressed his wish that his children would always be healthy, peaceful, and grow up very happily by the side of their parents and two older brothers. He also expressed gratitude to Sara Lưu for her strength and hard work through the pregnancy and delivery.

Family Background and Relationship

Sara Lưu and Dương Khắc Linh first met on the program Giai điệu chung đôi 2018 and held their wedding in 2019. Six years prior to their latest birth, the couple welcomed their twin boys, who share the affectionate names Mickey and Jerry. Their household now includes four children.