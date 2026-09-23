San Mateo Dad Sentenced to Jail for Shooting at Teen Pranksters

Craig Steven Miceli, 55, faced up to three years in state prison after pleading no contest in May to felony assault, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and admitting to a firearm-use enhancement. The charges stemmed from a volatile late-night confrontation on May 25, 2025, when three 16- and 17-year-old boys from Hillsdale High School targeted his home on Annapolis Drive.

As the legal fallout concludes, the sentence handed down by San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B.

The Escalation on Annapolis Drive

The conflict began days before the shooting when the teenagers covered Miceli’s front porch with oil, according to prosecutors. Two days later, on May 25, 2025, the same boys returned just after midnight to target the property again, this time egging the house on the 1000 block of Annapolis Drive. As the teens attempted to flee in their vehicle, Miceli confronted them outside armed with a handgun, firing two shots.

One of the bullets lodged directly into the passenger-side panel of the car, though miraculously, none of the occupants were struck. Investigators later revealed that Miceli told police he was deeply angered by having to clean the oil off his property and was sensitive to the situation because his daughter had experienced bullying at school.

Following the gunfire, Miceli discarded his weapon in Water Dog Lake. When law enforcement executed a search warrant at his residence, they uncovered an illegal automatic rifle alongside ammunition and noted that Miceli was in possession of a ghost gun, according to San Mateo County Deputy District Attorney Brian M. Donnellan. Prosecutors initially hit Miceli with multiple felony counts, including three counts of assault with a firearm and one count of firing at an inhabited vehicle.

Weighing Leniency Against Aggravating Factors

At Monday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Jackson acknowledged the severity of the offense while also weighing significant mitigating elements. The probation department had recommended a term in state prison, but defense attorney Josh Bentley submitted a comprehensive sentencing memo that persuaded the court to show leniency. San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe noted that while his office would have preferred state prison, a year in county jail remains a serious punishment.

Judge Jackson noted during sentencing that he believed Miceli did not realize the individuals in the car were juveniles at the time, and recognized that Miceli was a single parent following the death of his children’s mother. “This was a close call for the court. … He has expressed legitimate, severe remorse,” Jackson stated.

In addition to the 364-day jail sentence and three years of probation, Miceli was ordered to pay restitution to one of the victims as well as to a victims’ compensation board.

Legal Status and Next Steps

With his sentencing finalized, Miceli has been ordered to surrender to the county jail in January to begin serving his term.

Photo: mercurynews.com

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