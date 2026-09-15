Saudi Crown Prince Seeks Egyptian Support Amid Houthi Strikes

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman traveled to Egypt on Tuesday to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on a state visit, seeking support as his kingdom faces mounting regional threats according to usnews.com. During their talks in Cairo, the two leaders stressed the critical need to ensure the freedom and security of navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait according to reuters.com. President el-Sisi expressed support for Saudi measures to protect its security and stability, alongside efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemen crisis according to reuters.com. While Egypt is unlikely to offer direct military assistance, the country holds significant influence in the Arab world to help rally broader backing according to usnews.com.

Saudi Crown Prince Seeks Egyptian Support Amid Red Sea Houthi Strikes

The high-level diplomatic trip follows a rapid escalation in Yemen, where Houthi forces reignited a dormant civil war in July by declaring a maritime blockade on Riyadh and targeting ships according to The Jerusalem Post. In a lightning offensive, Houthi fighters seized control of the entirety of Yemen’s Red Sea coast, the port of Mokha, three strategic islands in and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the southern entrance to the waterway according to The Jerusalem Post. In response to the renewed fighting, Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes, which a spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, Anees al Asbahi, stated killed three people including two children in Taiz province according to usnews.com.

Trump Rejects Saudi Request to Attack Houthi Amid Oil Export Threats

Pipeline Attacks and Regional Energy Strains

The security crisis extends beyond the maritime approaches, compounding severe challenges for Saudi energy exports. The kingdom’s vital 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) East-West Pipeline was forced to shut down following an attack that Riyadh blamed on drones launched by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq according to The Jerusalem Post. Officials stated the pipeline will remain largely shut down for weeks for repairs, taking several million barrels of oil off the market daily according to usnews.com.

Photo: aljazeera.com

Houthi Forces Claim Ballistic Missile Strike on Saudi Naval Vessels

These disruptions severely strain Saudi efforts to transport crude oil to international markets while bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, a Persian Gulf choke point where shipping has been heavily stifled by Iranian attacks according to The Jerusalem Post. Normally, the East-West Pipeline moves crude production directly from Gulf ports to western terminals on the Red Sea coast for export according to The Jerusalem Post.

Houthi Attack on Egyptian Cargo Ship Kills Four Crew Members in Yemen

Broader Humanitarian and Diplomatic Fallout

The conflict’s repercussions are reverberating across neighboring countries and critical trade arteries. Egypt faces economic vulnerability because the Red Sea serves as the essential gateway to the Suez Canal, a key source of foreign revenue according to Yahoo. Canal revenues currently sit at approximately half of their pre-2023 levels, when the Houthis first began targeting Red Sea shipping in a campaign originally tied to regional solidarity according to Yahoo. Furthermore, Qatar warned that any full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would have catastrophic global consequences according to Yahoo.

Photo: reuters.com