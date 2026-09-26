Save 15% on Air Canada Award Flights with the Chase Aeroplan Card

Primary cardholders of the Chase Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card now receive at least 15% fewer points on eligible award flights operated by Air Canada.

The Bottom Line

Redemption Savings: Primary cardholders save a minimum of 15% on the points price of base fares for eligible Air Canada flight rewards.

Primary cardholders save a minimum of 15% on the points price of base fares for eligible Air Canada flight rewards. Stacking Mechanics: The discount applies on top of Aeroplan Priority Rewards, creating cumulative savings exceeding 57% on select itineraries.

The discount applies on top of Aeroplan Priority Rewards, creating cumulative savings exceeding 57% on select itineraries. Eligibility Guardrails: The benefit requires primary cardholder status, an active link to an Aeroplan account, and at least one flight segment operated by Air Canada or its subsidiaries.

Unpacking the Aeroplan Redemptions Mechanics

Following its September rollout, the Chase Air Canada Aeroplan Credit Card fundamentally alters the math for award travel redemptions.

Here is the math. Under the updated rewards structure, an award ticket requiring 100,000 Aeroplan points for a general member drops to no more than 85,000 points for a primary cardholder. Authorized users do not trigger the discount, though the lower points rate applies to every passenger on the booking itinerary.

Operational Rules and Flight Restrictions

To capture the 15% discount, the itinerary must feature at least one operating segment flown by Air Canada, Air Canada Express, or Air Canada Rouge. Multi-carrier routings—such as a United Airlines domestic leg connecting to an Air Canada transatlantic flight—qualify, provided the Air Canada condition is met.

Photo: upgradedpoints.com

The discount applies strictly to the base fare’s points price. Taxes, third-party partner bookings, cash portions of points-plus-cash fares, travel insurance, and Air Canada’s carbon offset program remain entirely excluded from the reduction.

Stacking Benefits with Milestone Priority Rewards

Aeroplan’s Priority Rewards serve as 50% discount vouchers for eligible flight redemptions. Cardholders can clear the threshold for these Milestone Benefits without boarding an airplane, as the card awards up to 25,000 Status Qualifying Credits (SQCs) annually based on spending milestones.

Aeroplan Card Redemption and Stacking Breakdown Booking Scenario Base Points Price After Priority Reward (50% Off) After Card 15% Discount U.S. to Canada Economy 30,000 Points 15,000 Points 12,750 Points

As demonstrated above, combining a 50% Priority Reward with the 15% cardholder discount yields a total savings rate exceeding 57% on eligible regional award inventory.

Strategic Outlook for Loyalty Portfolios

Cardholders managing pooled family accounts can utilize shared point balances to secure these discounted redemptions. However, long-term holders must maintain primary account status. Any subsequent itinerary changes require the original cardholder to remain active for the 15% discount to transfer to the modified booking.

Photo: td.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.