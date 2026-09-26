Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff Traces School Health Benefit Crisis

Facing a projected 34% premium increase for active participants, New Jersey’s School Employees’ Health Benefits Program is trapped in a profound financial crisis. Former State Treasurer Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff attributes the instability to declining enrollment, adverse selection, and legislative shifts enacted in 2020 that restricted structural plan reforms.

As state officials grapple with deadlocked governing commissions and warnings that the health plan may not remain viable by 2027, the structural mechanics behind the soaring costs demand rigorous examination. The average annual cost of medical and prescription coverage per active employee has reached $37,490, sitting 88% higher than the New Jersey market benchmark of $19,940.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cost Disparity: School employee health coverage in New Jersey costs an average of $37,490 annually per active worker, starkly outstripping the standard market benchmark of $19,940.

School employee health coverage in New Jersey costs an average of $37,490 annually per active worker, starkly outstripping the standard market benchmark of $19,940. Adverse Selection: Healthier employee pools are exiting the system, leaving behind a concentrated population with higher medical utilization and driving premiums upward.

Healthier employee pools are exiting the system, leaving behind a concentrated population with higher medical utilization and driving premiums upward. Structural Reform Need: Simply approving a 34% rate hike fails to resolve structural policy and plan design flaws rooted in prior legislative adjustments.

Unpacking the Structural Collapse of New Jersey’s School Health System

The financial pressure facing the School Employees’ Health Benefits Program represents a classic intersection of public policy, actuarial risk, and labor negotiations. Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff, who served as state treasurer under Gov. Chris Christie, outlined in an op-ed published in New Jersey Spotlight News that the looming 34% premium spike for next year is merely a symptom of a much deeper institutional failure. The program’s governing commission has repeatedly deadlocked over proposed rates, leading Gov. Mikie Sherrill to caution that the plan might dissolve entirely by 2027 if rate increases stall.

At the heart of the crisis is a steep, continuous drop in active enrollment. According to an actuarial analysis conducted by the state’s consultant, Aon, active enrollment dropped by 5% in 2024, fell an additional 8% in 2025, and plunged 18% in 2026. Projections indicate another 8.75% decline for 2027. This downward trajectory triggers a dangerous economic phenomenon known as adverse selection. When healthier districts and employee groups exit the system for cheaper private alternatives, the remaining risk pool becomes disproportionately older, sicker, and more expensive to insure.

Legislative Turning Points and Market Benchmarks

The roots of the current instability trace back to legislative frameworks established in 2011 and updated in 2020. Sidamon-Eristoff argues that the 2020 law, designated as Chapter 44, undid vital cost-containment elements from earlier Chapter 78 reforms. Chapter 44 limited the authority of local school districts to modify health plan designs, shifting bargaining power back to unions regarding employee contribution levels.

By 2020, the progressive phase-in of premium sharing had worked through expiring contracts, re-empowering labor representatives to negotiate contribution structures and amplifying financial strain on local public employers. Actuarial data compiled by Aon underscores the magnitude of this divergence. Today’s average annual cost of $37,490 per active employee for combined medical and prescription coverage reflects an 88% premium premium over the broader New Jersey market benchmark of $19,940.

New Jersey School Employees’ Health Benefits Program Metrics Metric Indicator Reported Value / Projection Comparison / Context Projected Premium Increase 34% Proposed for active employees next year Active Enrollment Decline (2024) 5% decrease Initial downward trend noted by Aon Active Enrollment Decline (2025) 8% decrease Accelerating withdrawal of healthy pools Active Enrollment Decline (2026) 18% decrease Steepest single-year contraction Projected Enrollment Decline (2027) 8.75% decrease Continued downward trajectory Average Annual Cost per Employee $37,490 Combined medical and prescription coverage New Jersey Market Benchmark $19,940 System cost sits 88% higher than benchmark

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Pathways Forward for Public Health Financing

True financial stabilization requires comprehensive structural overhauls of plan designs and the state's broader public employee health benefits framework. Without addressing the underlying drivers of adverse selection and inflexible statutory mandates, New Jersey's school health system will continue facing recurring fiscal emergencies.

References

New Jersey Spotlight News: Commentary and analysis by Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff on public employee health benefits.

Aon Actuarial Analysis: Enrollment trends, market benchmarking, and cost projections for the School Employees’ Health Benefits Program.

New Jersey Legislative Statutes: Chapter 78 reforms and Chapter 44 legislative adjustments governing public employee benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or medical advice. Consult qualified professionals regarding specific benefits inquiries or healthcare decisions.