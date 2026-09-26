As awards season gathers steam, Christopher Nolan’s cinematic epic The Odyssey has surged to the front of the early Gold Derby odds for the upcoming Actor Awards. Meanwhile, fellow contender Digger has slipped in early prognostications, leaving guild watchers to re-evaluate the landscape.

The Bottom Line The Front-Runner: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey leads the early Actor Awards leaderboard with predicted nominations for film ensemble, Matt Damon (lead actor), John Leguizamo (supporting actor), and Anne Hathaway and Samantha Morton (supporting actress).

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey leads the early Actor Awards leaderboard with predicted nominations for film ensemble, Matt Damon (lead actor), John Leguizamo (supporting actor), and Anne Hathaway and Samantha Morton (supporting actress). The Shifting Field: While The Odyssey climbs, Digger has dropped to No. 5 in the ensemble race, opening doors for surging challengers like La Bola Negra and Being Heumann.

While The Odyssey climbs, Digger has dropped to No. 5 in the ensemble race, opening doors for surging challengers like La Bola Negra and Being Heumann. The Mechanics: Nominations are decided by a randomly selected committee of 2,500 SAG-AFTRA members, while the full voting body of over 100,000 chooses the final winners.

The Odyssey Charges Forward While Past Records Stand

The heroic awards season journey for The Odyssey appears firmly on track. Boasting a star-powered cast, the feature dominates early leaderboards with projected nominations across multiple major categories. Yet, last year’s record haul of seven nominations for One Battle After Another looks secure for now; no single film in the current race is projected to surpass that benchmark by landing contenders across all five film categories, stunt ensemble notwithstanding.

SAG-AFTRA voting members have plenty of familiar faces and past winners to consider this cycle. Understanding the mechanics of the guild is vital here. While the final winners are decided by the entire active voting body exceeding 100,000 members, the nominations themselves are determined by a smaller committee of 2,500 randomly selected members. Historically, the ensemble winner serves as a roughly 50% predictor for the Best Picture Oscar. However, the individual acting races boast a much higher accuracy rate because the guild’s acting branches mirror those of the Academy.

Category-by-Category Breakdown of the Film Races

Looking closely at the individual categories reveals a fascinating mix of seasoned guild favorites and rising contenders. In the Best Film Ensemble race, The Invite is tracking well alongside The Odyssey, pointing toward a strong showing that includes predicted nods for star and director Olivia Wilde, supporting actress Penélope Cruz, and supporting actor Edward Norton. Seth Rogen sits at No. 14 in the heavily contested lead actor race, leaving him out of the immediate projection.

Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy Wild Horse Nine is also making waves. Prognosticators expect an ensemble nomination alongside recognition for lead actor John Malkovich and supporting actor Sam Rockwell. Conversely, Digger faces an uphill battle. Despite fielding a formidable ensemble, the film has dropped to No. 5 in the category—a 15% decline since the social sentiment embargo lifted. That dip has allowed challengers like La Bola Negra (up 6%) and Being Heumann (up 9%) to eye a breakthrough into the top five.

Current Early Leaderboard Projections for Key Categories Category Top Contender / Front-Runner Notable Challengers / Notes Best Film Ensemble The Odyssey / The Invite Wild Horse Nine steady; Digger slips 15% to No. 5. Best Film Actor John Malkovich (Wild Horse Nine) Matt Damon at No. 2; Tom Cruise down 9% at No. 3. Best Film Actress Julianne Moore (The Debut) Inde Navarrette (Obsession) and Ruth Madeley (Being Heumann) surge. Best Film Supporting Actor Paul Giamatti (The Debut) Sam Rockwell and John Leguizamo secure strong early placements. Best Film Supporting Actress Anne Hathaway (The Odyssey) Samantha Morton at No. 2, with Olivia Colman and Sandra Hüller trailing.

Malkovich Leads the Acting Races as Surprises Loom

John Malkovich commands the top spot in the Best Film Actor race for Wild Horse Nine, mirroring his standing in early Oscar prognostications. Matt Damon occupies the No. 2 slot, positioning himself well to potentially add to his tally of three solo acting nominations from the guild. Tom Cruise, meanwhile, sits at No. 3, though his odds have dipped by 9%—a notable watch point given that his last guild nomination came 25 years ago for Magnolia in 2000.

In the Best Film Actress race, perennial SAG favorite Julianne Moore looks secure for another nod courtesy of The Debut, adding to a history that includes two wins and four prior nominations. With an open field behind her, indie breakout Inde Navarrette is mounting a strong campaign for Obsession. Sandra Hüller—snubbed by SAG for Anatomy of a Fall—is tracking in Oscar odds for Rose and Fatherland, but prognosticators are currently slotting Being Heumann star Ruth Madeley into the top tier for her widely praised portrayal of disability activist Judy Heumann.

Paul Giamatti looks assured of his fifth career solo nomination for his work in Jesse Eisenberg’s The Debut, leaning into the industry adage that actors love watching actors play actors. Sam Rockwell and John Leguizamo join him near the top of the supporting actor ladder, while veteran actor John Goodman has dipped 8% as audiences weigh in on his role in Digger. On the supporting actress side, the women of The Odyssey—Anne Hathaway and Samantha Morton—command the top two slots, flanked by guild regular Olivia Colman at No. 4 and Sandra Hüller rounding out the field.

The Road Ahead for Guild Voters

As the voting committee prepares to narrow down the choices in the coming weeks, the early odds provide a clear picture of where industry momentum currently lies. Studios will undoubtedly adjust their campaign strategies as guild screenings continue and public sentiment shifts. The race from nominations to the actual statuettes will ultimately hinge on how deeply these performances resonate with the wider voting membership.

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Which of these early front-runners are you rooting for to take home the top guild honors, and do you think any dark horses can upset the current odds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.