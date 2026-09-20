Save Up to $200 on TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 Tickets Until Sept. 25

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 is offering ticket savings of up to $200 for founders, investors, and tech leaders registering before the September 25 deadline at 11:59 p.m. PT. Held in San Francisco from October 13 to 15, the three-day conference brings together over 10,000 attendees across six industry stages, featuring 250 speakers and 300 startups.

For engineers, founders, and technical operators tracking the startup ecosystem, timing matters. The clock is ticking down on early registration rates. If you plan on navigating this year’s massive Expo Hall or catching the Startup Battlefield 200, securing your pass before the upcoming cutoff is a straightforward way to protect your operating budget.

The Economics of Disrupt: Pricing Tiers and Deadlines

PT, after which baseline rates increase. Attendees who miss this window will lose access to the $200 discount. Furthermore, teams registering together can leverage a group discount offering 30 percent off when purchasing passes for four or more people.

Conferences of this scale require weighing capital allocation against networking utility. With more than 10,000 founders, VCs, and operators converging in San Francisco, the return on investment heavily depends on direct engagement.

Dates: October 13–15, 2026

October 13–15, 2026 Location: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Discount Deadline: September 25, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT

September 25, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT Maximum Individual Savings: Up to $200

Up to $200 Group Discount: 30% off for teams of four or more

What to Expect on the Ground in San Francisco

The programming spans six distinct industry stages, covering verticals ranging from AI and robotics to fintech, infrastructure, and the future of work.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com

Networking infrastructure remains a central focus of the event. Organizers are deploying AI-powered matchmaking tools alongside ad hoc meeting areas. Founders and investors seeking dedicated capital allocation opportunities can also access the Deal Flow Cafe.

Meanwhile, the Expo Hall will host over 300 early-stage startups showcasing hardware and software breakthroughs.

The Thirty-Second Verdict

If your calendar already points toward San Francisco this autumn, holding off on registration carries an unnecessary financial penalty. Take advantage of the current pricing tiers before the September 25 cutoff arrives. Check out the official registration portal to lock in your passes, coordinate your group discounts, and prepare for three days of deep technical and market immersion.