Kansas City Women Indicted for $55,000 in Fraudulent COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program Loans

Two Kansas City-area women—Alyshia Smith, 33, of Kansas City, and Michelle Green, 36, of Grandview—were indicted by a federal grand jury on August 26, 2026, for fraudulently obtaining $55,412 in Paycheck Protection Program loans issued under the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

The Bottom Line

The Exposure: Federal prosecutors target COVID-19 relief fraud through the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

Federal prosecutors target COVID-19 relief fraud through the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The Figures: Smith secured $20,415 which was later forgiven by the Small Business Administration, while Green obtained $34,997 across two applications.

Smith secured $20,415 which was later forgiven by the Small Business Administration, while Green obtained $34,997 across two applications. The Legal Status: Both defendants face charges in separate sealed indictments unsealed following their initial court appearances.

Unpacking the CARES Act Indictments in the Western District of Missouri

Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, the grand jury returned separate sealed indictments against Smith and Green on August 26, 2026. The cases were subsequently unsealed after both defendants appeared in federal court.

Here is the math behind the individual charges. Smith is accused of submitting a single fraudulent application that yielded $20,415. Records cited in the indictment indicate that this specific balance was later forgiven by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Meanwhile, Green faces allegations of submitting two separate applications, successfully extracting a combined $34,997 in federal funds. Combined, the two cases total $55,412 in distributed relief funds.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Wagner is prosecuting the matters. Investigators from the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General handled the underlying inquiries into the loan disbursements.

Regulatory Scrutiny and the Ongoing PPP Prosecution Pipeline

According to federal statements, these legal actions are part of ongoing fraud enforcement efforts pursued under President Donald Trump’s administration and the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

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Defendant Location Applications Total Amount SBA Status Alyshia Smith Kansas City, Mo. 1 $20,415 Forgiven Michelle Green Grandview, Mo. 2 $34,997 Total — 3 $55,412 —

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding the legal threshold required for conviction. Legal authorities emphasize that indictments represent formal accusations rather than definitive proof of wrongdoing. Prosecutors retain the burden of proof to present compelling evidence to a federal trial jury, which holds sole responsibility for determining the guilt or innocence of each defendant.

Macroeconomic Context and Financial Integrity

The integrity of emergency fiscal stimulus programs continues to draw institutional focus.

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.