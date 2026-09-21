Powerful Explosions Rock Syrian Army Site Near Aleppo, Injuring Four

Powerful Explosions Strike Syrian Army Site Near Aleppo, Leaving at Least Four Injured

A series of powerful explosions rocked a Syrian military site near the town of Al-Eis, south of Aleppo, on Monday, injuring at least four people and triggering immediate emergency road closures. According to Syrian state media and local officials, the initial blast sent massive shockwaves through the region, followed by secondary detonations that severely hampered rescue operations.

Aleppo civil defence operations chief Faisal Mohammad Ali noted that the persistent secondary explosions prevented emergency services from immediately accessing the heart of the facility. In response to the unfolding emergency, Aleppo Governor Azzam al-Gharib urged residents to shelter indoors temporarily, confirming that regional hospitals, ambulances, and emergency teams were placed on full alert.

Security Precautions and Highway Closures Across Northern Aleppo

Authorities moved swiftly to secure the surrounding infrastructure following the morning blasts. The Internal Security Command in Aleppo ordered the closure of critical transit corridors leading to the explosion site to protect civilian lives. Local reports confirmed that the vital Damascus-Aleppo highway experienced significant disruptions and precautionary security measures as law enforcement secured the perimeter.

Photo: arabnews.com

While state media identified the location as a Syrian army site—with some local reports pointing toward an ammunition or weapons depot—officials have not yet confirmed the precise trigger. Investigators are examining whether an accident, a technical failure, or an external factor caused the incident. As rescue and security operations continued through the morning, authorities reported no fatalities, though four individuals sustained injuries requiring immediate evacuation, according to Latestly.

A Fragile Security Landscape Amid Recent Military Depots Blasts

Monday’s incident highlights the persistent safety and infrastructure hurdles facing Syria as the nation navigates a volatile security environment following the overthrow of longtime President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024. The country has grappled with a worrying string of similar incidents at military and munitions facilities over recent weeks.

Photo: latestly.com

Earlier in the month, a separate explosion at a Ministry of Defense weapons depot in Idlib province left 14 people dead and 11 others injured. These recurring detonations underscore the immense risks tied to managing aging or damaged military infrastructure across a landscape scarred by more than a decade of civil conflict. As recovery teams work to stabilize the Al-Eis site, local authorities continue to urge vigilance while investigations into the root cause of the explosions remain ongoing.