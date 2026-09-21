Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez to Attend UN General Assembly and Meet Trump

Delcy Rodríguez, serving as Venezuela’s interim president, has confirmed her attendance at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, where she is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. This diplomatic milestone marks a dramatic shift in international relations, representing the first time a Venezuelan leader will visit the UN headquarters since Nicolás Maduro made his appearance in 2018.

A Diplomatic Re-Entry on the Global Stage

The confirmation arrived via an announcement from the Venezuelan Ministry of Communication on X and Instagram, signaling what the administration terms a full return to the planet’s diplomatic dynamics. According to reporting from BioBioChile, the ministry proclaimed that Rodríguez will carry the nation’s voice directly to the world stage under the banner “¡Nos vemos en la ONU!” This physical presence in Manhattan breaks nearly a decade of high-level diplomatic isolation.

The geopolitical backdrop of this journey remains extraordinary. Nicolás Maduro, the former Venezuelan leader who addressed the UN in 2018, is currently held in a correctional facility only miles away from the international organization’s headquarters. U.S. forces captured Maduro during a military operation in Caracas this past January in Caracas. Now, the very government that succeeded that administration is preparing for a face-to-face summit with the American president who ordered the operation.

Breaking an Eleven-Year Stalemate With Washington

The White House initially announced the historic bilateral meeting, setting up what will be the first formal encounter between a U.S. president and a Venezuelan leader in more than 11 years. Tuesday’s scheduled talks in New York move past informal handshakes into structured geopolitical negotiation.

Photo: elnacional.com

For Washington and Caracas, the Tuesday summit tests whether pragmatic economic and diplomatic realities can override years of severe confrontation. The transition of executive power to Rodríguez following January’s military intervention created an opening for backchannel diplomacy that has now broken out into the open.

Controversy and Skepticism in the Diaspora

Not everyone views this diplomatic rehabilitation with optimism. As reported by NTN24, prominent Venezuelan opposition voices have raised sharp objections regarding the redcarpet treatment afforded to the current administration in New York. Orlando Viera Blanco publicly criticized the development, arguing that “The UN should reflect on who it gives a tribune to,” reflecting deep-seated anger among those who argue that transitional authorities have yet to deliver genuine democratic restoration.

Photo: biobiochile.cl

These divergent viewpoints underscore the fragility of Rodríguez’s upcoming debut in Manhattan. While the White House and Miraflores Palace frame the summit as a triumph of practical diplomacy, critics view it as a premature normalization that bypasses accountability.

How do you view this sudden thaw between Washington and Caracas? Does dialogue justify bypassing democratic grievances, or is realpolitik the only path forward for Venezuela? Share your thoughts below.