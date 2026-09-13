Search Continues for Missing Journalists After Boat Disappears Near Indonesia Volcano

At least six people died and 129 others remain missing after the passenger ferry Virgo Transport 8 capsized in severe weather in the Java Sea on Sunday, September 13, 2026. Carrying 243 people between Java and Borneo, the disaster has triggered a search and rescue operation off Indonesia’s coast.

A Routine Crossing Intercepted by Severe Weather

The maritime journey from Surabaya on Java Island to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan is a route across the Java Sea. On Sunday, however, that crossing turned catastrophic. The Virgo Transport 8 lost contact with its shipping company early in the day as fierce weather systems slammed the region.

Search and rescue chief I Putu Sudayana detailed the treacherous conditions faced by emergency responders. Rescue crews battled waves reaching up to 2.5 meters. Sudayana described the environment as “extremely risky” for marine navigation, noting that even a 40-meter rescue vessel from Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, known as BASARNAS, faced severe danger operating in the area.

Here is why that matters: Indonesia relies heavily on maritime transit. The Southeast Asian nation encompasses more than 17,000 islands, making boats a common and important form of transport.

The Current Rescue Effort and Evacuation Logistics

Operations are being coordinated from South Kalimantan. Dudy Purwagandhi, Indonesia’s transport minister, traveled to Banjarmasin to oversee the emergency response firsthand from the rescuers’ command center.

Photo: euronews.com

“We cannot yet determine whether the victims are still inside the vessel or whether they may be some distance away from the location of the vessel,” Purwagandhi told reporters during a press briefing.

By Sunday evening, BASARNAS confirmed that 108 people had been safely evacuated. Officials deployed ships and search helicopters to sweep the waters. Video footage released by BASARNAS showed survivors in orange life-rafts bobbing on rough seas, while others received immediate first aid aboard rescue vessels.

Meanwhile, families crowded the command center in Banjarmasin, scanning passenger manifests posted on boards to track the status of their loved ones. The Directorate General of Sea Transportation announced that formal investigations are underway to identify the root cause of the capsize, weighing whether natural, technical, or human factors precipitated the sinking.

Summary of the Java Sea Ferry Incident Metric Reported Figure Vessel Name Virgo Transport 8 Route Surabaya (Java) to Banjarmasin (Borneo) Total People On Board 243 Confirmed Fatalities 6 Rescued Survivors 108 Unaccounted For / Missing 129 Wave Heights at Scene Up to 2.5 meters

A Troubled Maritime Safety Record

Earlier this week, a separate speedboat carrying eight people—including five journalists covering the volcanic eruption of Mount Anak Krakatoa—went missing in regional waters, with search operations still ongoing. Additionally, a ferry fire off Madura Island claimed five lives last month.

Photo: abcnews.com

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