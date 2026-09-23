Secours Populaire to Host Charity Concert With Renaud and Cali in Le Portel

French aid association Secours Populaire has set a December 5, 2026, date for the second edition of its charity music event, Pas d’Humanité sans Solidarité , featuring performances by Renaud, Cali, and Les Innocents at Le Chaudron in Le Portel, with tickets priced at a flat rate of 25 euros.

Return of the Charity Concert to Le Portel

The charity music series Pas d’Humanité sans Solidarité is returning for its second outing. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 20:00. The venue is Le Chaudron in Le Portel, located in the Pas-de-Calais department.

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This follows an inaugural event held at the Zénith de Lille that marked the 80th anniversary of Secours Populaire. Organizers are bringing the production back to the region with a broad lineup of musical acts. The rendez-vous is fixed to support the actions de solidarité of the association, using music as a moment de rassemblement tout en récoltant des fonds.

Artist Lineup and Performing Acts

A roster of roughly a dozen artists has signed on for the evening to support the good cause. Headlining names include Renaud, Cali, and Les Innocents.

They are joined on stage by Marcel et son Orchestre, Luiza, Didier Super, Noé Preszow, Leila Lachterman, Fredo des Ogres de Barback, Melissmell, and Bodie.

Mission and Organizing Federations

The concert is organized by the Nord and Pas-de-Calais federations of Secours Populaire. All financial proceeds and benefits from the evening are earmarked directly to be reversed to the federations of the Secours populaire du Nord and the Pas-de-Calais to support the organization’s regional welfare and solidarity initiatives.

Photo: Delta FM

Organizers stated that to remind people that there can be no selection or sorting when it comes to fundamental values, and that solidarity cannot be a crime, the Nord and Pas-de-Calais federations of Secours Populaire are mobilizing once again around a major charitable, supportive, and committed concert.

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Ticketing and Admission Details

Ticketing for the December event is currently open, and the places are available for purchase. Organizers have established a flat rate of 25 euros per person for admission.