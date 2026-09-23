Grenoble Weather Forecast: Clear Skies and 25°C on September 23, 2026

Crystal Clear Skies and Mild Autumn Warmth Grace Grenoble

On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Grenoble experiences pristine, completely clear autumn skies with morning temperatures hovering between 13°C and 18°C before climbing to a comfortable afternoon range of 20°C to 25°C, according to regional forecasts.

Atmospheric Stability and Meteorological Breakdown

The relative humidity sits at a crisp 51 percent, while gentle winds creep along at just 2 kilometers per hour, punctuated by minor gusts maxing out at 4 kilometers per hour.

A Regional Contrast of Early Autumn Extremes

While Grenoble enjoys a balanced, sun-drenched plateau, the broader French landscape showcases sharp thermal divides typical of late September. Over the preceding 24 hours, Météo-France station networks recorded searing maximum temperatures reaching up to 32°C in Cucuron, alongside 30°C peaks in Brive-la-Gaillarde, Cahors, Lodève, Castillon-la-Bataille, Bergerac, Pamiers, Fabrezan, Lavaur, and Castelnaudary. Conversely, crisp overnight lows dipped toward freezing in places like Langeac (0°C), nearby La Mure (1°C), Sarrebourg (2°C), and Ambert (2°C).

Wind and Precipitation Realities Across France

Beyond the thermal extremes, localized weather hazards remained remarkably isolated on this late September day. Wind gusts reached up to 65 kilometers per hour in exposed southern zones including Thueyts, Bourg-Argental, Les Vans, Mont Lozère et Goulet, and Labégude, dropping slightly to 61 kilometers per hour in Bagnols-sur-Cèze. Meanwhile, precipitation accumulators across multiple regional stations—including Briançon, Guillestre, Abriès-Ristolas, Arvieux, Santec, and Brest—registered a flat 0 millimeters of rain, underscoring a dry continental spell that leaves Grenoble’s autumn ambiance entirely undisturbed.

Enjoying the Alpine Transition

How are you taking advantage of these gorgeous late-September clear skies in your local neighborhood? Let us know in the comments below.