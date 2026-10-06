Securing the Next Era: Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the Rise of Agentic AI

While classic hazards like phishing, ransomware, and weak passwords persist, the rise of agentic AI—software capable of pursuing goals and executing multi-step actions autonomously—has introduced complex identity and authorization challenges into software development environments.

From 3D Monsters to Autonomous AI Agents in Software Pipelines

Remembering past attempts to make traditional threats feel immediate, such as DC’s Channel 20 broadcasting Revenge of the Creature in 3D in May 1982 with red-and-blue cardboard glasses from 7-Eleven, highlights a recurring theme in technology: trying to make old hazards feel tangible. Today’s digital risks require far more than cardboard glasses. When CISA launched its Secure Our World campaign in October 2023, the focus remained squarely on familiar protections like multifactor authentication, software updates, and phishing recognition. Those fundamentals remain vital, but three years of rapid technological evolution have brought considerably more capable monsters to the forefront.

Generative AI had only recently entered widespread public use during the 2023 awareness month. Today, artificial intelligence is deeply embedded in software development, cybersecurity utilities, and everyday enterprise operations. Agentic AI pushes this evolution further by allowing programs to use tools and run sequences of actions with minimal direct human supervision. This autonomy creates an urgent security puzzle. When an AI agent operates inside a software development lifecycle, organizations need strict mechanisms to track its identity, verify its access privileges, and monitor its authorized actions.

NIST Prepares DevSecOps Frameworks for Autonomous Code Generation

To address these emerging risks, NIST has scheduled technical sessions throughout October 2026. Among the most ambitious is an October 28 webinar hosted by NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) titled “DevSecOps and the Impact of Agentic AI.” The NCCoE is currently collaborating with 14 technology companies to demonstrate how organizations can apply the NIST Secure Software Development Framework within modern DevSecOps pipelines. The next phase of this initiative will specifically examine agentic AI systems that aid in developing, building, and testing software.

This initiative builds on earlier work by NIST regarding software and AI agent identity and authorization. In late September 2026, the agency noted that an initial concept paper on the subject generated more than 600 comments from industry, government, and academia. NIST security engineer Bill Fisher and Ryan Galluzzo, the agency’s Digital Identity Program Lead, highlighted the underlying industry trend in an August agency blog post. Early agentic deployments are repeating a familiar pattern by prioritizing feature development and immediate value over security, according to Fisher and Galluzzo.

Small Business Guidance and Career Outreach Across Federal Agencies

Beyond advanced AI controls, federal cybersecurity activities for October 2026 encompass workforce development and targeted small-business support. NIST has scheduled its Cybersecurity Career Week from October 19 through 24, featuring webinars designed to introduce students and career changers to the field. Additionally, on October 14, the Small Business Administration’s Rhode Island District Office is partnering with the Federal Trade Commission and NIST for a scam-awareness session covering leading 2026 fraud trends, cyber risks, and recovery resources.

Furthermore, NIST will hold an October 29 webinar aimed at organizations handling Controlled Unclassified Information. This session will focus on assessing security requirements under NIST Special Publication 800-171A Revision 3, helping small businesses understand what those rigorous standards demand in practice. Multifactor authentication, secure software development, robust identity management, and an educated workforce remain indispensable as enterprise tools grow increasingly autonomous.