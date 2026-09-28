Senate to Vote on Protect College Sports Act Today

Strait of Hormuz Standoff Deepens

In Washington, the political machinery is grinding toward a close as lawmakers face a packed agenda.

The diplomatic standoff centers on accounts of potential negotiations between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump told Axios that he expected talks to resume just a day after he rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days.

Vulnerability at a Global Economic Choke Point

Back on Capitol Hill, domestic politics are shifting rapidly as the US House of Representatives clears out of Washington. Lawmakers have already left Washington to get a head start on midterm campaigning. Their departure leaves the legislative heavy lifting to the Senate, which is hoping to wrap up its legislative agenda this week.

WATCH LIVE: Senate expected to vote on the Protect College Sports Act

Senate Showdown on the Protect College Sports Act

Attention in the upper chamber centers on a scheduled vote for the Protect College Sports Act. Set for a vote at 5:30 PM ET, the legislation attempts to provide greater protections for university athletes in the US. The bill introduces provisions for players to earn financial compensation from their name, image, and likeness, commonly referred to as NIL payments.

Overhauling Athlete Mobility

Beyond name, image, and likeness protections, the legislation addresses restrictions on athlete mobility. If enacted, the bill will allow players to transfer schools and teams without being penalized or forced to sit out for a defined period of time.

I OAN News I Trump Backs Protect College Sports Act Ahead of Senate Vote

Midterm Hurdles and the Road to Approval

Should the Protect College Sports Act clear the Senate, its legislative journey is far from complete. The measure must head back to the lower chamber before it can proceed to Donald Trump’s desk for his signature. With the House already left Washington for campaign season, congressional leadership faces a window to coordinate the final procedural steps.