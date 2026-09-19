Shenseea’s ‘Shen Yeng Anthem’ Surpasses 100 Million Spotify Streams

Jamaican superstar Shenseea has crossed a major digital streaming milestone as her 2018 track “Shen Yeng Anthem” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, marking her first solo song to achieve the feat according to reports from DancehallMag.

Originally featured on Chimney Records’ Rice Grain Riddim, the single served as a foundational building block for the artist’s early career. The track cemented the signature “ShenYeng” identity that subsequently helped cultivate a dedicated, international fanbase across streaming ecosystems.

Streaming Scale Across the Catalog

The 100-million-stream threshold for a solo release adds to an expanding digital footprint for the 29-year-old artist. Her broader Spotify catalog now surpasses 1.6 billion total streams, supported by high-profile collaborations and crossover hits.

Photo: kaboommag.com

Her previous tracks crossing the nine-figure mark on the platform include: