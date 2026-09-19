Shenseea’s ‘Shen Yeng Anthem’ Surpasses 100 Million Spotify Streams

Jamaican superstar Shenseea has crossed a major digital streaming milestone as her 2018 track “Shen Yeng Anthem” surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, marking her first solo song to achieve the feat according to reports from DancehallMag.
Anatomy of a Breakthrough Track
Originally featured on Chimney Records’ Rice Grain Riddim, the single served as a foundational building block for the artist’s early career. The track cemented the signature “ShenYeng” identity that subsequently helped cultivate a dedicated, international fanbase across streaming ecosystems.
Streaming Scale Across the Catalog
The 100-million-stream threshold for a solo release adds to an expanding digital footprint for the 29-year-old artist. Her broader Spotify catalog now surpasses 1.6 billion total streams, supported by high-profile collaborations and crossover hits.
Her previous tracks crossing the nine-figure mark on the platform include:
- “Shake It to the Max (Fly)” Remix: A collaboration with Moliy and Skillibeng that has surpassed 500 million streams.
- “Honey Boy”: A joint project featuring Purple Disco Machine and Benjamin Ingrosso.
- “Pure Souls”: A feature track alongside Roddy Ricch on Kanye West’s Donda album.
Cross-Industry Presence During Fashion Week
The streaming milestone arrives concurrently with high-profile cultural appearances. The Jamaican superstar has maintained a visible presence at New York Fashion Week.
Her appearances included front-row seats at the DIOTIMA SS27 and LUAR shows. At the LUAR presentation, she drew attention with a standout look celebrating her Caribbean-Korean heritage, sitting alongside figures such as Peso Pluma, Winnie Harlow, and Danna.