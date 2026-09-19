Earl Charles Spencer is standing by claims made in his upcoming memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, alleging that then-Prince Charles told him the royal family would “forget” Princess Diana days after her 1997 death. Buckingham Palace issued a rare rebuke, while royal commentators weighed in on the intensifying public fallout.

The Bombshell Memoir and the Phone Call After Diana’s Death

Nearly three decades after the tragic car crash in Paris that claimed the lives of Princess Diana and Dodi al-Fayed, her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, has reignited tensions with the British monarchy through revelations in his new book. In Swan Song: Diana, My Sister—set for release on September 22—the earl recounts a heated phone conversation with then-Prince Charles regarding funeral arrangements and whether Princes William and Harry should walk behind their mother’s coffin.

According to the memoir’s serialized extracts, the future king unleashed pent-up frustration down the line after Earl Spencer objected to the young princes participating in the procession.

“Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!” King Charles, via Earl Charles Spencer in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister

In a subsequent BBC interview, Earl Spencer described the interaction as monstrous and insisted that he is telling the truth. He noted that he was hyper-alert during the call, having spoken with Prince Charles only twice in his entire life.

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Buckingham Palace Retaliates With an Unprecedented Rebuke

Buckingham Palace took the unusual step of addressing the book directly, issuing a pointed statement that drew immediate comparisons to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s famous recollections may vary response.

King Charles Issues Rare Statement Over Bombshell Diana Memoir

“While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss.” Buckingham Palace spokesperson, via BBC

The palace’s response quickly divided public and political opinion across the United Kingdom.

Royal commentators observed that the palace’s decision to issue a rebuttal highlighted the deep friction caused by the publication. Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt noted that the King was incandescent over the claims, while former royal reporter Jennie Bond described the situation as pure war now that risks hurting Princes William and Harry.

Unpublished Revelations: Divorce Confessions and Historic Titles

Beyond the dispute over funeral proceedings, the memoir touches on several other explosive historical claims regarding Princess Diana’s final years. In another excerpt, Earl Spencer recalled a lunch at London’s San Lorenzo restaurant where Diana revealed her marriage was ending because she believed her husband was in love with his valet.

Photo: RTE.ie

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Public Appearances and Upcoming Milestones

As the memoir dominates headlines, senior members of the royal family continue their official engagements. King Charles recently presided over a gathering of leading artificial intelligence developers in Scotland, warning of the existential dangers of unchecked technology.

Public interest in Diana’s legacy remains high as auction houses prepare for winter sales.