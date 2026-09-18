Princess Diana’s Iconic “Revenge Dress” Goes on Display Ahead of Sotheby’s Auction

Princess Diana’s iconic black silk “revenge dress” went on public display at Sotheby’s in London on Friday ahead of a December auction in New York, where the garment carries a presale estimate of $150,000 to $300,000. Nearly three decades after her death, the exhibition underscores the enduring global fascination with the late royal’s wardrobe and personal history.

The Origins of the Off-the-Shoulder Design

The garment became a potent symbol of the public breakdown of Diana’s marriage to then-Prince Charles in the early 1990s. Designed by Greek designer Christina Stambolian, the figure-hugging cocktail dress was originally commissioned three years prior, though Diana had initially considered it too daring. The ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder cut, exposed shoulders, cleavage, and a shorter hemline that broke away from traditional royal dress codes.

According to reports from The Telegraph, the Princess had initially planned to wear a Valentino number to the engagement, but changed her mind after details of that outfit were leaked to the press. Her former stylist, Anna Harvey, noted that Diana simply wanted to “look like a million dollars.”

A Coincidental Broadcast and Public Reaction

The dress made its historic debut on June 29, 1994, when Diana wore it to a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in London. That same evening coincided with the television broadcast of a tell-all interview in which King Charles publicly admitted to his infidelity.

Photo: mercurynews.com

The interview was intended to present Charles in a more sympathetic light during the couple’s separation. However, when asked by the interviewer if he had been faithful, Charles replied, “Yes. Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried,” marking a clear confession regarding his relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Photo: marieclaire.co.uk

While viewers tuned into the broadcast, Diana stepped out of her car at the Serpentine Gallery in the Stambolian creation, accessorized with a sapphire necklace, black pumps, and bright red nail polish. Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s global head of handbags and fashion, noted that Diana selected the outfit as a deliberate means of personal expression. “The way she felt on that day is that, ‘I’m taking back the story and I’m here and I stand for myself,’” Halimi told the Associated Press.

The following day, British tabloid The Sun captured the public sentiment with a front-page headline declaring, “Revenge is chic.”

Auction Details and Provenance

The upcoming New York auction, scheduled for December 9, marks the first time the dress has been offered for sale since 1997. Diana originally sold the garment alongside several other garments to raise money for AIDS charities.

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Sotheby’s experts anticipate strong interest from both private collectors and institutions, noting that items carrying Diana’s provenance routinely attract collectors. In 2023, a red sweater adorned with sheep that Diana wore during a 1981 polo match sold for $1.1 million, setting a record for an item owned by the late royal.

Following the Sotheby’s preview in London, the dress will embark on an international tour before heading to the New York salesroom.