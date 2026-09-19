Sevilla vs. Barcelona Live: LLa Liga Match Updates and Highlights

In a high-intensity showdown at the Sánchez Pizjuán—widely followed by supporters through live minute-by-minute updates as Sevilla – Barcelona en directo—FC Barcelona secured a commanding victory away from home. The fixture served as a major test for Hansi Flick’s squad, which entered the match carrying an imposing scoring record of 28 goals across their first six games of the campaign, according to reporting by Marca.

The clash began with immense pressure from the visitors, highlighted early in the second half when Lamine Yamal rattled the post with a dangerous strike. Throughout the evening, the match showcased exceptional individual performances, tactical shifts, and critical moments that ultimately tilted the contest in favor of the Catalan giants.

Early Sparks and Lamine Yamal’s Near Misses

As the second half got underway with the score locked at 1-1, Barcelona immediately surged forward. Just moments after the restart, Lamine Yamal fired a brilliant effort from outside the box that brushed past Vlachodimos’s right post, signalling the visitors’ attacking intent. Shortly after, following a creative build-up involving Fermín, Yamal unleashed another dangerous shot close to the upright.

Photo: marca.com

The pressure soon yielded results.

Raphinha’s Hat-Trick and Match-Defining Moments

The Brazilian forward continued his stellar form, cementing his status at the top of the goalscoring charts. After securing his brace earlier in the contest, Raphinha completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute. Receiving a deep pass from Lamine Yamal, he found himself one-on-one with Vlachodimos and expertly chipped the ball over the goalkeeper to extend Barcelona’s lead to 1-3. That remarkable strike marked his 12th goal in seven appearances.

Photo: mundodeportivo.com

Despite the offensive masterclass, the victory came with a heavy psychological blow for the visitors. In the 57th minute, central defender Andreas Christensen sustained a left thigh injury following a collision with Ure. The Danish defender had to be replaced by Gerard Martín, leaving the pitch in tears as teammates and staff recognized the potential severity of the muscle rupture.

Tactical Adjustments and Closing Stages

Both managers utilized their benches extensively to manage the grueling pace. Luis García introduced changes for Sevilla, including bringing on Isaac and Carmona in the 68th minute to spark a comeback, while Flick responded by resting key figures, sending on Olmo for Fermín and Adeyemi for the triumphant Raphinha in the 76th minute.

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Sevilla had threatened during a tense first half—notably through a late chance by Correia just before the break that required a goal-line intervention from Rodri—but Barcelona’s clinical execution in the second half secured the three points.

With this crucial away win safely registered, Barcelona turns its focus toward the upcoming international break, while maintaining its formidable momentum at the summit of the domestic championship.

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