Progreso Edges Boston River 2-1 in Uruguayan Primera División

Progreso secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Boston River during the seventh round of the Torneo Clausura in Uruguay’s Primera División, courtesy of a late-match surge at the Estadio Campeones Olímpicos.

A Late Breakthrough in Florida

The scoring had opened early in the first half when Boston River defender Fredy Martínez inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the 8th minute, giving Progreso an early advantage. For long stretches, the match remained tightly contested, with Progreso maintaining steady pressure against a relatively subdued Boston River lineup as the second half progressed.

Trading Blows in the Second Half

Boston River fought back after the interval. Forward Nicolás Siri leveled the score for the hosts in the 70th minute, injecting urgency into the home side’s attack.

Photo: tycsports.com

Manager Tabaré Silva utilized substitutions late in the second half, bringing on players like Jonathan Dos Santos, Nahuel Acosta, and Lorenzo Couture to manage the tempo. Meanwhile, Boston River counterpart Ignacio Ithurralde sought answers by deploying attacking options such as Gastón Ramírez, Felipe Avenatti, and Leonardo Suárez, though the home defense ultimately cracked under late pressure from López.

Standings and Upcoming Fixtures

With this hard-fought result, Progreso climbs to 9 points in the Clausura table, settling into seventh place. Boston River remains close behind with 8 points, occupying the ninth position in the tournament standings.

Both clubs face demanding tests in the next round of fixtures. Boston River will travel to face powerhouse Peñarol, while Progreso returns home to host Racing (U) as the Uruguayan season charges deeper into its campaign.

How do you see these mid-table shifts affecting the title race as the Clausura heats up? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.