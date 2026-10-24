Home » Technology » Shopify vs. WordPress: Which is Best for Your Online Store?

Choosing between Shopify and WordPress comes down to balancing platform fees against content strategy, as running WooCommerce on a basic WordPress.com plan redirects up to 8% of every sale straight to the platform, rtl.de reported.

The True Costs of Shopify Basic Versus WordPress.com Tiers

Platform economics dictate whether an independent merchant turns a profit or bleeds margin. Shopify Basic costs 25 euros net per month—translating to 29.75 euros gross when billed annually—and charges no platform transaction fees if merchants utilize Shopify Payments. Without it, additional processing fees range from 0.6% to 2% depending on the tier. Meanwhile, WordPress.com offers WooCommerce integration starting with the Personal plan at 4 euros monthly, but exacts a heavy toll with an 8% platform cut. This drops to 4% on the Premium plan and 2% on Business, disappearing entirely only upon reaching the 45-euro-per-month Commerce package. Alternatively, self-hosted WooCommerce remains entirely free of platform fees, though users assume full responsibility for server hosting, security hardening, and software updates.

Running a store generating 1,000 euros in monthly revenue on a low-tier WordPress.com plan results in 960 euros annually surrendered strictly in platform fees. That structural penalty makes entry-level managed WordPress setups financial traps for active sellers. Shopify eliminates these hidden structural tolls for a predictable monthly subscription.

Infrastructure Divergence and Content Management Realities

The architectural divide between Shopify and self-hosted WooCommerce defines how digital businesses scale. Shopify operates as a fully managed Software-as-a-Service model, bundling server hosting, SSL certificates, security patches, and access to over 8,000 third-party applications into a single monthly bill. Content creators maintaining an established WordPress blog face a distinct architectural choice. Integrating WooCommerce directly into an existing WordPress installation keeps editorial content and product listings within a single database, maximizing search engine optimization synergy. Splitting operations by running a Shopify storefront alongside a separate WordPress blog fractures web traffic across two distinct systems.

Maintenance burdens differ sharply across the two ecosystems. Patchstack security data indicates that 91% of reported vulnerabilities in the WordPress ecosystem stem from third-party plugins, meaning site owners must treat routine maintenance as a weekly operational requirement. Shopify abstracts away server infrastructure entirely, removing the need for manual database backups or core software updates.

Financial Projections Across Two Operating Scenarios

Evaluating annual expenditure requires examining fixed subscription costs alongside variable platform deductions. Self-hosted WordPress installations represent the lowest recurring baseline for tech-literate operators willing to handle their own server maintenance. Shopify provides predictable expenses for merchants who prefer outsourcing technical overhead. WordPress.com packages only achieve economic viability for e-commerce once sales volume dilutes the percentage-based fees against the fixed platform subscription.

Platform Setup Monthly Base Cost Platform Sales Fee Hosting & Maintenance Shopify Basic 29.75 € (gross) 0% (via Shopify Payments) Fully Managed WordPress.com Personal 4.00 € (plus tax) 8% of every sale Managed by Automattic Self-Hosted WooCommerce ~10.00 € (Hosting) 0% platform fee User Managed

Legal Compliance and Multi-Channel Expansion Demands

Regulatory requirements do not ship out-of-the-box with either platform. Operating a consumer-facing store in Germany mandates legally compliant notices for imprint, terms of service, right of withdrawal, and privacy policies. Neither Shopify nor WordPress includes these pre-configured texts natively; merchants must integrate specialized applications, plugins such as Germanized, or external legal text services.

Multichannel merchants benefit from Shopify’s native infrastructure, which connects directly to external marketplaces and point-of-sale hardware via integrated applications. WooCommerce achieves similar connectivity through specialized extensions, though configuration demands greater technical oversight.

Frequently Asked Questions About Platform Selection

What differentiates Shopify from WordPress? Shopify is a fully hosted e-commerce ecosystem providing server management, security, and updates from a single provider. WordPress is a content management software that transforms into an online store through the WooCommerce plugin, hosted either via WordPress.com or an independent web host.

Shopify VS WordPress | Which Platform Is Best For Your Online Store? A Comprehensive Compression#yt

How much does a basic Shopify store cost? Shopify Basic costs 25 euros net per month with annual billing, totaling 29.75 euros gross, and includes hosting and SSL encryption. Utilizing Shopify Payments ensures that no additional platform transaction fees apply to sales.

Should an existing WordPress blogger switch to Shopify? Transitioning is rarely necessary for content-driven sites because WooCommerce allows merchants to sell products directly where their readers already consume articles. A migration to Shopify is primarily justified when commercial transactions outweigh content production or when scaling across physical retail and external marketplaces becomes the core business objective.

Can merchants sell on external marketplaces using WordPress? Yes, store operators connect WooCommerce to platforms like Amazon and eBay using dedicated integration plugins. However, the initial configuration requires more technical setup compared to Shopify’s centralized multi-channel app ecosystem.