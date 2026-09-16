Sky Italia Secures UEFA Euro 2028 and Nations League Rights

Pay-TV heavyweight Sky Italia has secured exclusive home-market broadcast rights for major men’s UEFA European national team competitions through 2028, encompassing UEFA Euro 2028, the UEFA Nations League, and European Qualifiers, as part of a significant expansion of the network’s football portfolio.

Fantasy & Market Impact Broadcasting Landscape: Sky Italia strengthens its position as a primary home for elite European football, consolidating major tournament qualifiers under one subscription umbrella.

Sky Italia strengthens its position as a primary home for elite European football, consolidating major tournament qualifiers under one subscription umbrella. Viewer Engagement: Enhanced coverage of UEFA fixtures directly feeds the domestic audience following the Italian national team’s developmental cycles.

Securing the European Cycle Through 2028

The sports broadcasting landscape in Italy has shifted decisively. Sky Italia’s acquisition of the comprehensive UEFA national team rights package guarantees that subscribers will have access to top-tier continental action for the next several years. This agreement blankets the upcoming European Qualifiers, the UEFA Nations League, and the marquee event itself: UEFA Euro 2028.

Sky’s strategy relies on integrating these international fixtures into a broader editorial ecosystem.

Inside the Broadcast Strategy and the Azzurri Connection

According to Giuseppe De Bellis, EVP Sport, News and Entertainment at Sky, the acquisition serves a dual purpose for the network. “We are proud to announce this new agreement,” De Bellis stated, emphasizing that the deal “further strengthens the House of Sport’s European offering and confirms Sky as a premium UEFA partner.”

Photo: goal.com

Beyond commercial metrics, the network has tied its coverage directly to the developmental trajectory of the Italian national side. De Bellis noted that the Nations League, qualifiers, and Euro 2028 represent a “fundamental stage for telling the story of the talent and performances of these superheroes,” while explicitly framing the investment around the journey of Italian football as it looks to reclaim its continental standing.

Competition Package Coverage Span Network Rights Holder UEFA Euro 2028 Tournament Cycle Sky Italia (Italy) UEFA Nations League Through 2028 Sky Italia (Italy) European Qualifiers Through 2028 Sky Italia (Italy)

The Macro-Economic Reality of International Media Rights

By anchoring the Azzurri’s qualification journey within this ecosystem, Sky aims to insulate its subscriber base from churn during club football intermissions.

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As the road to Euro 2028 takes shape, the pressure shifts from the boardroom to the tactical whiteboard. National team managers must navigate compressed qualification schedules while broadcasters invest heavily in bringing those narratives to living rooms across Italy.

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