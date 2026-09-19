Social Media Post Sparks Mass Ocean Baptism of 170 in UK

More than 170 people were baptized in the ocean at Bigbury-on-Sea in South Devon, United Kingdom, on Saturday, September 5, 2026. The mass event followed a single video posted on social media that generated an unexpected wave of public response.

A Single Digital Post Sparks Mass Devotion

The movement began when Merlin Kraft published footage of an ocean baptism on his digital channel, BibleLadUK, which maintains a subscriber base of roughly 7,100 followers. Viewers immediately responded in the comments section with inquiries asking if they could undergo a similar baptism.

Recognizing the scale of the reaction, Kraft consulted with his pastor at Calvary Chapel Plymouth, Pastor Kenny, before issuing an open public invitation for a mass gathering.

Extraordinary Journeys to the South Devon Coastline

The response quickly surpassed initial expectations. Believers and seekers traveled from various corners of the British Isles to the South Devon coastline.

According to CBN News reporting incorporated by local coverage, individual participants made extraordinary journeys to reach the water: a young couple traveled from Leeds and walked for hours through fields to arrive, a man journeyed alone from Ireland, and an older woman traveled all the way from Fife, Scotland.

Bibles, Barbecues, and Local Church Support

On the beach, organizers distributed more than 100 free Bibles and information for connecting with local churches, while a free barbecue was provided for attendees and onlookers.

Photo: wwjd.com

Calvary Chapel Plymouth carried the primary organizational weight of the event, with additional support provided by Calvary Chapel Bristol and Ivybridge Baptist. Local church members met participants on the sand to guide them through the process.

The gathering at Bigbury-on-Sea followed a smaller precursor event held in June at Jennycliff Beach in Plymouth, where 28 people entered the water.

Reflecting on an Unprecedented Turnout

Reflecting on the turnout from the shoreline, Kraft described the atmosphere as an extraordinary display of faith.

Photo: mycharisma.com

“I’m still in disbelief at what I saw at Bigbury Beach at the weekend,” Kraft told Premier Christian News, according to accounts published by regional digital outlets. “God was in it the whole way. All I can say is all glory to God at this point, but what we saw down there was extraordinary.”

Kraft noted that the participants included individuals with difficult pasts, new believers, families, and ordinary men and women. For many, the open-air service served as a public affirmation of their beliefs, drawing hundreds of spectators to the sand to watch the proceedings unfold along the South Devon coast.