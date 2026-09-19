Societal Pessimism Weighs on Consumer Sentiment Despite Economic Growth

Consumer sentiment remains depressed even as the broader United States economy continues to expand, a divergence that Goldman Sachs economist Joseph Briggs attributes to widespread societal pessimism.

Economic Growth Versus Public Perception

According to Goldman economist Joseph Briggs, the persistent disconnect between strong macroeconomic indicators—such as steady growth and robust output—and souring consumer sentiment can be traced back to broader pessimism within society. While official financial metrics display a resilient economy chugging along, the prevailing mood among the public reflects a deeper unease that traditional data models often fail to capture.

This gap between hard economic performance and individual sentiment highlights the complex psychological factors influencing how households evaluate their financial well-being. Standard indicators like employment rates and gross domestic product measure aggregate economic activity, but they do not fully account for the intangible stressors affecting daily life.

The Impact of Societal Pessimism on Households

Briggs noted that broader societal pessimism acts as a heavy weight on consumer attitudes, coloring how people perceive their personal financial security regardless of macroeconomic reality. When general sentiment turns negative, consumers tend to view their economic prospects through a more cautious lens, influencing spending behaviors and overall confidence.

Financial institutions and policy analysts continue to monitor this sentiment gap as they assess the trajectory of consumer demand. Unresolved questions remain regarding how long this psychological drag will persist while the underlying economy maintains its current pace.