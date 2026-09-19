Trump Plan to Revoke Up to 200,000 Business and Tourism Visas

The Trump administration is advancing a sweeping immigration enforcement initiative to revoke the business and tourism visas of up to 200,000 foreign nationals currently seeking asylum in the United States. According to reporting from The Associated Press, the proposed mass revocation targets B1 and B2 visas issued over the past decade, shifting the ground beneath thousands of pending legal cases.

Targeting the B1 and B2 Visa Pipeline

Non-immigrant visas designated for business (B1) and tourism or family visits (B2) have served as lawful entry pathways for foreign visitors. However, federal officials argue these specific categories are frequently utilized as a short-term mechanism to cross the border before filing for asylum applications to secure permanent residence. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau addressed this strategy on social media, writing that “Asylum isn’t supposed to be a loophole to circumvent immigration laws.” While the State Department initially declined to comment on specific numbers, a subsequent White House post on X confirmed the administration is prepared to revoke up to 200,000 documents.

This potential action would be the largest revocation of visas in U.S. history. Two anonymous U.S. officials told The Associated Press that many pending asylum cases tied to these specific visa holders will be recategorized, stripping individuals of their lawful status. Crucially, sources indicate this administrative shift will not trigger immediate mass deportations, though it leaves thousands in a precarious legal limbo.

A Broader Pattern of Border and Visa Restrictions

The latest proposed crackdown fits into a broader, aggressive reshaping of American immigration policy over the past year. In August 2025, the State Department initiated a massive review encompassing more than 55 million active visa holders. That granular screening resulted in the cancellation of over 175,000 visas held by individuals flagged for security risks, criminal histories, or application fraud, according to official agency data. Concurrently, the administration has targeted foreign student populations, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reporting the cancellation of more than 6,000 student visas between January and August of 2025.

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Financial deterrents have also entered the regulatory toolkit. Last month, the State Department permanently enacted a pilot program requiring B1 and B2 visa applicants hailing from 50 designated nations—30 of which are located in Africa—to post cash bonds reaching up to $20,000. These cumulative measures demonstrate a concerted effort to leverage bureaucratic hurdles and financial barriers to reduce overall non-immigrant entry volumes.

The Scrutiny on Birth Tourism and Constitutional Privileges

Beyond traditional tourist and business entries, the administration has trained its sights on birth tourism. Earlier this month, federal authorities established a dedicated “Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force” to cross-reference visa data with other federal registries. State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasized the gravity of these enforcement actions in a recent statement to Newsmax, explaining, “This is fundamentally about the sacred privilege of American citizenship.” Pigott added that individuals attempting to exploit federal systems through birth tourism and fraud will face direct consequences.

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Nearly 900 visas have already been canceled under the auspices of the task force. Yet, these aggressive administrative maneuvers face immediate institutional friction. Just last week, a federal judge in New York struck down a proposed State Department ban intended to block visa applicants originating from 75 countries deemed to pose a high risk of relying on U.S. public benefits. As legal battles mount over executive authority, immigration advocates are widely expected to challenge the legality of any mass revocation targeting asylum seekers.

What Comes Next for Legal Challengers and Visa Holders

As the administration moves closer to executing the sweeping revocation plan, the intersection of executive authority and administrative law will face severe judicial testing. The mechanics of recategorizing tens of thousands of active asylum seekers without immediate removal orders present unprecedented logistical and constitutional questions. For thousands of foreign nationals caught in the crosshairs, the stability offered by temporary visitor visas is rapidly evaporating.

The Trump administration plans to revoke business and tourism visas that are asylum seekers 8/25/26

How do you view the balance between national border enforcement and access to the asylum process? Share your perspective in the comments below.