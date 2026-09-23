Sony Music Group First to Join AI Policy Coalition ARIAM, Advocating for Responsible Adoption in Music Industry

Sony Music Group has officially become the first music company to join the Alliance for Responsible Innovation in the Arts & Media (ARIAM), a global policy coalition advocating for ethical generative AI adoption across creative and media sectors, as announced by Executive Director and CEO Victoria Furniss on September 23.

<>

The Bottom Line:

Sony Music Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Kevin Kelleher emphasized that human artistry must remain at the heart of AI development through proactive rightsholder partnerships.

ARIAM’s membership now spans film, television, journalism, publishing, and music, including major entities like The Walt Disney Company, The New York Times, and the BBC.

The move arrives alongside high-stakes litigation, as Sony maintains pending federal copyright lawsuits against generative AI platforms Suno and Udio.

Shaping the Future of AI in the Creative Economy

On Wednesday, September 23, Sony Music Group stepped forward as the inaugural music industry heavyweight to enter the fold at ARIAM. Launched in June 2026 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the coalition focuses on establishing legal and policy frameworks that prioritize responsibility-by-design, safeguarding not just copyright, but young consumers and the broader creative ecosystem.

Here is the kicker, though: joining a policy coalition is only half the battle.

“Generative AI presents significant opportunities and challenges for artists and songwriters, which is why we are pleased to join ARIAM to help shape how it fits into the future of all corners of the creative industries,” shared Kevin Kelleher, Chief Operating Officer of Sony Music Entertainment. Kelleher, who has served as COO since April 2017 after joining the company in 1992, stressed that sustainable growth requires a healthy licensing marketplace.

Weighing Policy Against Active Litigation

Culture shifts rarely happen in a vacuum. Sony’s coalition membership does not mean the major label is backing down from the courtroom. In fact, the music titan remains the only major label holding out on striking commercial licensing agreements with prominent AI music generators Suno and Udio.

The math tells a clear story of aggressive legal defense. On July 20, Sony filed a second lawsuit against Udio in New York federal court, citing 30,117 sound recordings allegedly copied without permission to train machine learning models. Just days before joining ARIAM, on September 18, Sony Music Entertainment teamed up with Universal Music Group to hit Suno with a second lawsuit in Boston federal court over 60,202 disputed recordings.

ARIAM Executive Director and CEO Victoria Furniss welcomed the addition, pointing out that music represents a crucial missing piece of the broader policy conversation. “The issues surrounding AI affect all parts of the creative community and music is an integral part of that conversation,” Furniss noted, praising Sony for embodying the group’s foundational principles.

Industry Alliances and the Broader Media Landscape

To understand the weight of Sony’s admission, look at who else sits at the table. ARIAM’s roster includes heavy hitters across publishing, broadcasting, and entertainment, creating a unified front that bridges Hollywood studios, global newsrooms, and now, major record labels.

Photo: musicbusinessworldwide.com

Entity / Organization Sector Involvement / Context Sony Music Group Music First music company to join ARIAM (September 23); currently litigating against Suno and Udio. ARIAM AI Policy Coalition Launched June 15, 2026, led by CEO Victoria Furniss to advocate for responsibility-by-design frameworks. The Walt Disney Company & BBC Film, TV & Broadcasting Founding/early media members collaborating on cross-sector AI governance. The New York Times & Condé Nast Publishing & Journalism Media members navigating intellectual property protection and authorized AI licensing models.

But the real test will be whether policy roundtables and council meetings can keep pace with rapid technological evolution. As ARIAM lines up member events, leadership roundtables, and a forthcoming annual summit for later in 2026, artists and tech developers alike will be watching to see if voluntary coalitions can actually enforce ethical boundaries where existing copyright law struggles to keep up.

What do you think? Can cross-industry coalitions successfully protect human creators, or will the courts ultimately decide the fate of AI-generated music? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.