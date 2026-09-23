Disney+ Revives Darkwing Duck With Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen Among Cast

Disney+ has officially greenlit an animated reboot of the 1991 Darkwing Duck, featuring Mark Hamill as the iconic masked vigilante and Seth Rogen taking on the role of Launchpad McQuack. The series is produced by Point Grey Pictures and slated to bring the suburban duck hero back into a brand-new multiversal adventure.

The Bottom Line The Star-Studded Cast: Mark Hamill leads as Darkwing Duck, with Seth Rogen as Launchpad McQuack, Lizzy Caplan as a grown-up Gosalyn Mallard, and Lilimar as Duckie.

Mark Hamill leads as Darkwing Duck, with Seth Rogen as Launchpad McQuack, Lizzy Caplan as a grown-up Gosalyn Mallard, and Lilimar as Duckie. The Creative Force: Developed by showrunners Sean Tretta and Borja Peña Gorostegui, with original series creator Tad Stones serving as a consultant.

Developed by showrunners Sean Tretta and Borja Peña Gorostegui, with original series creator Tad Stones serving as a consultant. The Core Premise: Drake Mallard finds himself trapped in an alternate world that has forgotten his heroics until a rebellious teen named Duckie pulls him back into action.

Inside the Creative Resurrection of Drake Mallard

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, those long-standing questions have turned into concrete production realities.

The project first gained traction in late 2020 as part of an initial wave of nostalgia-driven properties for the then-nascent streaming platform. Development on the series experienced a deliberate, slower track due to creative reshuffling among the writers’ room. But as original lead voice actor Jim Cummings recently noted on the Saturn Awards red carpet to ScreenRant, the project remained very much alive with key veterans involved.

A Star-Studded Ensemble Cast Takes Flight

Alongside Hamill’s turn in the title role and Rogen voicing the perpetually optimistic pilot Launchpad McQuack, Lizzy Caplan steps into the boots of an older Gosalyn Mallard, while Lilimar voices the new rebellious teen character, Duckie.

The expansive ensemble doesn’t stop there. According to casting details confirmed by Variety, Dan Stevens has joined as Glade McTowers, alongside Tiffany Shepis as Rosa, Kathryn Newton as Firecracker, Teo Briones as Timb, Tyler Dean Flores as Pondsy, Katie Rich as Officer Shanks, and Nat Faxon as Officer Webb. These characters will populate a universe where classic villains like Negaduck and Megavolt threaten the cosmic order.

The Creative Blueprint Behind the New Series

Guiding the ship behind the scenes are executive producers Sean Tretta and Borja Peña Gorostegui. Meanwhile, Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Gabby Grantham are producing via their Point Grey banner, which recently scored four Emmy wins for a special-event installment of The Muppet Show celebrating its 50th anniversary on Disney+.

Photo: screenrant.com

Original creator Tad Stones has remained closely attached to the revival as a consultant, ensuring that the DNA of the original 91-episode run remains intact. In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Stones likened the new approach to classic literary icons whose mythos evolves across generations. “This series places DW in the literary tradition of Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, heroes whose lore has been reinterpreted by multiple creators in multiple mediums,” Stones stated.

Production and Legacy Overview: Darkwing Duck at Disney Metric / Detail Original Series (1991–1995) Disney+ Revival Series Primary Voice Lead Jim Cummings (Drake Mallard) Mark Hamill (Drake Mallard) Key Sidekick Launchpad McQuack Launchpad McQuack (Seth Rogen) Episode Count / Format 91 Episodes (Traditional Syndication/ABC) Series Order (Streaming on Disney+) Key Creative Leadership Tad Stones (Creator) Sean Tretta, Borja Peña Gorostegui, Tad Stones (Consultant)

Navigating Franchise Fatigue in the Streaming Era

By framing the narrative around an alternate world that has entirely forgotten Drake Mallard’s exploits—forcing an ego-fueled vigilante to reckon with obsolescence—the writing team leans into meta-commentary.

Darkwing Duck Reboot Announced And Fans Are UPSET At HUGE Changes!

What Comes Next for the Mallard Universe

As production ramps up under Disney Television Animation, fans have plenty of historical lore to revisit, from the classic NES video games to recent crossover appearances in the modern iteration of DuckTales. While Disney has yet to announce an official premiere date for the new series, the assembling of this voice cast signals that the superhero who gets dangerous is finally ready to step back into the spotlight.

What are your thoughts on Mark Hamill stepping into the role of Drake Mallard? Does Seth Rogen fit your mental image of Launchpad McQuack? Drop a comment below and let our culture desk know your take.