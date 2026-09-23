Tisza Party Government: Energy Grant Decision and Péter Magyar’s Immunity Proposal

As Hungary’s political landscape undergoes intense shifts, the Tisza government moves forward with a widely anticipated green energy expansion, approving home battery grants for thousands of applicants. Concurrently, Péter Magyar has proposed sweeping revisions to parliamentary immunity rules, sparking fresh legislative debates in Budapest.

Expanding the Home Energy Storage Program

The latest administrative updates reveal a significant broadening of clean energy subsidies across the country. According to parliamentary statements detailed by Hirnavigator, approximately 15 ezer new applicants are set to receive backing under the Otthoni Energiatároló Program (OETP). This fresh influx builds upon an initial cohort of 42 200 beneficiaries who previously secured funding.

Officials confirm that the administration plans to roll out an additional funding call soon.