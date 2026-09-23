Tisza Party Government: Energy Grant Decision and Péter Magyar’s Immunity Proposal

As Hungary’s political landscape undergoes intense shifts, the Tisza government moves forward with a widely anticipated green energy expansion, approving home battery grants for thousands of applicants. Concurrently, Péter Magyar has proposed sweeping revisions to parliamentary immunity rules, sparking fresh legislative debates in Budapest.
Expanding the Home Energy Storage Program
The latest administrative updates reveal a significant broadening of clean energy subsidies across the country. According to parliamentary statements detailed by Hirnavigator, approximately 15 ezer new applicants are set to receive backing under the Otthoni Energiatároló Program (OETP). This fresh influx builds upon an initial cohort of 42 200 beneficiaries who previously secured funding.
Officials confirm that the administration plans to roll out an additional funding call soon.
Péter Magyar Targets Parliamentary Immunity
Péter Magyar has announced initiatives aimed at overhauling parliamentary immunity regulations, specifically targeting public prosecution exemptions for public officials.
Under the proposed framework, lawmakers would face the complete removal of parliamentary immunity in cases involving offenses prosecuted on public charges. This sharp pivot arrives amid heightened friction surrounding prosecutorial bodies, including recent formal complaints filed by legal representatives concerning public communications directed at the Chief Prosecutor’s Office.
European Funds and Institutional Re-alignment
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a recommendation to release 4,2 milliárd eurónyi in cohesion funds previously frozen for Hungary.
Universities maintained by public-interest asset management foundations are positioned to regain full eligibility for flagship European programs, including Erasmus and Horizon Europe.
Looking Ahead
These concurrent developments—ranging from household energy funding to structural legal reforms and restored EU funding pathways—demonstrate a rapidly evolving domestic environment.
How do you view the balance between expanding residential green subsidies and tackling high-stakes parliamentary reforms? Share your thoughts in the comments below.