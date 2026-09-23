Karel Sedláček Becomes First Czech to Win Professional PDC Darts Tournament

Karel Sedláček has made history by becoming the first Czech darts player to win a Professional Corporation (PDC) ranking tournament, claiming victory at a Players Championship event in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Defeating England’s Scott Williams 8-7 in a dramatic final leg, Sedláček secured a 15,000-pound prize and a career-high 53rd ranking.

A Historic Breakthrough in Professional Darts

Czech darts achieved a landmark milestone when Karel Sedláček claimed his first professional title on the PDC circuit. According to reports from Sport.cz and Aktuálně.cz, the 44-year-old athlete navigated a grueling field of seven opponents in Hertogenbosch to lift the trophy. Known by the moniker “Evil Charlie,” Sedláček defeated notable competitors including Tavis Dudeney, Daniel Klose, Heta, and Nathan Aspinall before reaching the latter stages of the tournament.

The path to the final demanded immense physiological and mental stamina. In the quarterfinals, Sedláček overcame a 4-1 deficit against Chris Dobey to win 6-5, subsequently defeating Niels Zonneveld 7-2 to secure his maiden final appearance on the professional circuit, as detailed by Aktuálně.cz. This trajectory culminated in a tense championship match against Scott Williams, a 2024 World Championship semifinalist.

The Dramatic Final Encounter

The championship match proved to be a test of extreme psychological resilience. Williams established an early 4-2 lead, putting intense pressure on the Czech veteran. Sedláček methodically clawed his way back, leveling the score at 5-5 and eventually surging ahead to a 7-5 advantage.

As reported by Aktuálně.cz, tension peaked when Sedláček missed three match darts, allowing Williams to equalize and force a decisive final leg. In the deciding leg, Sedláček hit a double eight with his final throw to seal the 8-7 victory. The triumph yielded a financial reward of 15,000 pounds (approximately 426,000 korun) and elevated him to 53rd in the world rankings, cementing his qualification for the November Players Championship Finals.

Key Match Metrics and Tournament Progression for Karel Sedláček Stage Opponent Result Early Rounds Tavis Dudeney / Daniel Klose Won (6:1 / 6:0) Advanced Rounds Heta / Nathan Aspinall Won (6:1 / 6:3) Quarterfinals Chris Dobey Won (6:5 after trailing 1:4) Semifinals Niels Zonneveld Won (7:2) Final Scott Williams Won (8:7)

Broader Context and National Representation

This sustained form underscores a significant upward trajectory in his professional career, which has spanned over ten years of dedicated competition.

Photo: ceskenoviny.cz

The tournament also featured fellow Czech professional cardholder Adam Gawlas, who advanced to the third round before exiting against the Netherlands’ Jermain Wattimena. Sedláček’s breakthrough validates the growing competitiveness of Czech players within the global PDC ecosystem, setting a new benchmark for national representation in the sport.

Conclusion

Karel Sedláček’s victory in Hertogenbosch marks a watershed moment for Czech sports history. By converting over a decade of professional dedication into a maiden PDC title, he has redefined the ceiling for his home country’s athletes in professional darts. As he prepares for the upcoming November major, his journey stands as a testament to perseverance in high-stakes professional athletics.

Photo: europesays.com

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