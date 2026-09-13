South Africa’s Water Minister Under Fire After Swearing at Resident

When Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina travelled to the Kouga Municipality on September 10, 2026, she expected a routine ceremonial rollout for a R5.98 million upgraded sewer pump station and rising main project. Instead, the community meeting devolved into chaos, capturing national headlines after the African National Congress minister allegedly hurled a vicious profanity at a resident being forcibly removed from the hall.

The incident has thrust Majodina back into the parliamentary ethics spotlight for the second time, triggering fierce condemnation from opposition parties, widespread public outrage on social media, and urgent demands for accountability from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

From Infrastructure Promise to Community Chaos

What should have been a standard municipal briefing on local water infrastructure quickly soured as tensions boiled over between local residents and visiting officials. According to reports from the scene, community members gathered to hear updates on service delivery, but the atmosphere turned hostile as grievances regarding local governance and infrastructure failures took center stage.

A video capturing the confrontation rapidly went viral on social media, showing security personnel forcibly removing a man with a disability from the building. As the distressed resident was escorted out under duress, Minister Majodina engaged in a sharp verbal exchange with him. Witnesses reported hearing her shout the explicit phrase, “voetsek jou ma se p**s,” leaving attendees stunned.

Kyle Minaar, an administrator at Kouga Municipality, detailed the shock felt inside the hall. Speaking to regional media outlets, Minaar noted that while the meeting had grown heavily politicized, the minister’s vulgar outburst crossed a definitive line of public decency. “Alright, she said the words, ‘voetsek jou ma se p**s’ while the resident was walking out of the hall, which took us all by surprise. I think everybody in the hall was in shock,” Minaar stated.

Political Fallout and Ethics Complaints

The backlash was swift, with opposition parties mobilizing immediately to censure the minister. The Democratic Alliance (DA) issued a scathing condemnation, arguing that Majodina’s disgraceful behavior demands immediate intervention and disciplinary action from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) added their voice to the mounting pressure. EFF spokesperson Thembi Msane criticized the ruling party’s approach to governance, asserting that the African National Congress exhibits an entrenched sense of entitlement toward South African voters. Msane claimed that incidents like this expose how party representatives frequently treat communities with contempt, using service delivery visits as political leverage rather than genuine public engagement.

Political parties have confirmed plans to lodge formal complaints against Majodina with Parliament’s ethics committee, compounding legal and reputational pressures on the senior government official.

A Recurring Crisis of Conduct

This controversy marks the second time Majodina has faced parliamentary ethics scrutiny, raising broader questions regarding the erosion of dignity in state-citizen interactions. For an administration striving to reassure an increasingly cynical electorate ahead of future electoral cycles, the viral footage provides a damaging visual counter-narrative to promises of ethical governance.

Photo: bona.co.za

As the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa prepares to review the fresh ethics complaints, the silence from Majodina’s office in the immediate aftermath of the incident has only intensified public scrutiny. Whether the executive branch will take meaningful action against the high-ranking minister remains a critical test of accountability for the current administration.

The confrontation in Kouga serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of public trust in municipal spaces. How do you think leadership should be held accountable when public officials cross the line from governance into hostility? Share your thoughts below.