Free Bike Helmets and Safety Lessons Available at East Providence Community Day

The City of East Providence has scheduled a community bike-safety gathering for Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Grassy Plains Park, where municipal officials plan to distribute 150 free bike helmets to children and adults.

This initiative follows the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new children’s traffic garden at the park. Municipal officials and community partners organized the gathering to promote active transportation choices and teach young residents fundamental rules of the road. Funding for both the traffic garden and the 150 free helmets comes from a $5,000 Rhode Island Department of Health Streets Transformation Project Grant.

Attendees can also expect local food vendors on-site during the three-hour gathering, including Mike’s City Dogs and Del’s Lemonade.

Event Details and Safety Partners

Municipal officials and community organizations are collaborating closely to make the community day interactive and educational. East Providence Senior Planner Molly Ahearn is coordinating with multiple local groups to deliver safety lessons and activities.

Photo: eastprovidenceri.gov

Among the participating organizations is RI Bike, which will work directly with young residents to teach bicycle handling and road safety rules. Additional groups supporting the gathering include EPiC (East Providence in Community), the Woonsquatucket River Watershed Council, and members of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Grant Funding and Infrastructure Impact

The $5,000 Streets Transformation Project Grant plays a direct role in funding active transportation initiatives across Rhode Island. By combining infrastructure improvements—such as the newly unveiled children’s traffic garden—with hands-on safety education and gear distribution, city planners aim to encourage lifelong habits of safe cycling and walking.

What Comes Next

Residents interested in attending should note that the scheduled rain date is Saturday, September 19, 2026, should inclement weather postpone the outdoor gathering.

What are your thoughts on local infrastructure improvements for cyclists and pedestrians? Share your perspective in the comments below.