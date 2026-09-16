South Korean Workers SUE Trump Administration Over Georgia Hyundai Plant Immigration Raid

More than 300 South Korean workers detained during a high-profile immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution joint-venture battery plant in Georgia have initiated legal action. According to reports from CNN and Reuters, the claimants are filing administrative claims against nine federal agencies as a mandatory preliminary step before launching a federal lawsuit against the administration.

The Bottom Line Legal Exposure: Administrative claims have begun filing across nine federal agencies, targeting entities including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, ahead of expected federal litigation.

Administrative claims have begun filing across nine federal agencies, targeting entities including the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, ahead of expected federal litigation. Corporate Stakes: The legal fallout stems from an operation at the Ellabell, Bryan County construction site involving joint operations between Hyundai (KRX: 005380) and LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220) .

The legal fallout stems from an operation at the Ellabell, Bryan County construction site involving joint operations between and . Diplomatic Impact: The initial September enforcement action—which involved hundreds of detentions and visible physical restraints—drew intense public concern within South Korea regarding the treatment of personnel from a key U.S. ally.

Administrative Filings Target Nine Federal Agencies

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The legal mobilization represents a coordinated push by over 300 workers who were caught up in enforcement actions last September at the electric-vehicle manufacturing and battery project site in Georgia. As reported by CNN and Reuters, legal representatives for the workers have started filing mandatory administrative claims across nine distinct federal bodies. This procedural requirement must be completed before any formal federal lawsuits can proceed against the government.

The roster of targeted federal entities includes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Justice (DOJ), alongside the Department of Labor. According to legal counsel speaking with CNN, the completion of these administrative filings across all nine agencies is slated to run through the end of the year.

Inside the Record-Scale Enforcement Operation

The underlying enforcement action executed last September stands as the largest single-site operation in the history of the Department of Homeland Security. Federal authorities moved on the Ellabell construction site, arresting 475 workers, the vast majority of whom were South Koreans. Visual media from the operation—depicting workers bound at the wrists, waist, and ankles—generated immediate political and public friction.

Defending the scope of the operation, a DHS spokesperson told Reuters that “ICE Homeland Security Investigations, in coordination with our law enforcement partners, executed a judicial search warrant as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes.” The spokesperson added that the focus remains on ensuring accountability and upholding legal standards, though officials did not directly address the unfolding legal challenges from the detainees.

Photo: reuters.com

Entity / Agency Involvement Status / Action Hyundai Motor Group & LG Energy Solution Joint-venture operators of the Georgia battery plant construction site. Plant site of the September enforcement operation; pending further comment. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) / ICE Executed the largest single-site enforcement operation in DHS history. Defending the execution of judicial search warrants tied to unlawful employment investigations. Detained Workers (300+ South Koreans) Subjected to detentions, confiscation of communication devices, and physical restraints. Filing mandatory administrative claims across nine federal agencies ahead of federal lawsuits.

Corporate Silence and Cross-Border Repercussions

Hyundai Motor Group (KRX: 005380) did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of regular business hours regarding the administrative claims.

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