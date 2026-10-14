SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Creates Visible Jellyfish Cloud Over US Coast

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, created a luminous space jellyfish effect visible across the U.S. East Coast. The phenomenon, caused by sunlight reflecting off crystallized fuel exhaust, occurred during a pre-dawn mission to deliver cargo to the International Space Station from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Science Behind the Jellyfish Cloud

The unusual display, often described as a jellyfish cloud, is a byproduct of the specific timing of rocket launches that occur shortly before sunrise or just after sunset. While the ground remained in darkness during the 6:33 a.m. ET liftoff, the rocket climbed into the upper atmosphere where it was still illuminated by the sun.

🇺🇸 The @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket created a massive glowing “space jellyfish” over the US East Coast.The spectacular bluish-white cloud appeared during Tuesday morning’s launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, stunning spectators.The rocket was carrying a robotic Dragon capsule on… pic.twitter.com/hvwv4Hrzx8 — https://x.com/Newsforce/status/2110376578681126961

As the Falcon 9 ascended, it expelled water vapor and carbon dioxide. In the thin, freezing air of the upper atmosphere, the water vapor quickly turned into ice crystals. When these particles expanded and caught the sun’s rays, they created a glowing, bulbous shape with trailing wisps that resembled the tentacles of a jellyfish. The vivid blue, white, and iridescent colors reported by observers were the result of this high-altitude light refraction.

Visibility Across the Eastern United States

Because the rocket followed a north-eastern trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean, the jellyfish effect was visible to skywatchers well beyond Florida. Residents from Georgia to New York reported seeing the spectacle. Reports of the phenomenon surfaced from as far north as Roanoke, Virginia, and throughout South Carolina, where the glowing plume was clearly captured in photographs.

NASA and other observers shared images of the display on social media platforms, documenting the wide reach of the space jellyfish. The event serves as a frequent, though striking, occurrence for those living along the flight path of SpaceX missions, which utilize launch sites in both Florida and California.

Upcoming Mission Schedule

For those who missed the display on Tuesday, another opportunity to witness a similar launch event is scheduled for Monday, October 19, 2026. A SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to lift off from the same pad at Cape Canaveral during an hour-long window that opens at 6:30 a.m. ET. Because the launch is timed shortly before the 7:01 a.m. sunrise, conditions may again be optimal for the creation of an illuminated exhaust plume.

Photo: foxweather.com

The current mission, which carried supplies to the International Space Station, is expected to conclude in November. SpaceX maintains a high frequency of launches for Starlink and other equipment, typically sending rockets into orbit every two to three days.