Startup Events & Seminars: Lower Saxony Ecosystem Calendar

As of late September 2026, Lower Saxony’s startup scene gears up for an active autumn schedule packed with specialized seminars, networking mixers, and major industry expos running from October through December 2026.

Quick Takeaways for Ecosystem Observers Diverse Lineup: The autumn 2026 calendar features events ranging from regional networking at Göttingen’s StartupSpace to international trade expos.

The autumn 2026 calendar features events ranging from regional networking at Göttingen’s StartupSpace to international trade expos. Skill Development: Multiple workshops focus on targeted professional training, including SEO/SEA, time management, and AI in recruiting.

Multiple workshops focus on targeted professional training, including SEO/SEA, time management, and AI in recruiting. Broad Reach: Programming spans multiple Lower Saxon hubs including Göttingen, Oldenburg, Wolfsburg, Hanover, and Wilhelmshaven, alongside major external trade fairs.

Autumn Seminars and Digital Marketing Training in Lower Saxony

The regional ecosystem kicks off its heavy fall programming with targeted educational workshops designed to upskill local founders and their teams. On October 1, 2026, a joint seminar on SEO and SEA hosted in cooperation with the IHK and TGO sets the tone for practical digital competency.

Human resources and recruitment strategies take center stage on November 26, 2026, with a dedicated seminar addressing the integration of artificial intelligence in hiring practices. These structured training events run parallel to foundational organizational workshops, such as the Oldenburg-based seminar on time management and self-organization for apprentices scheduled for November 3, 2026, followed by a conflict-resolution workshop on November 10, 2026.

Networking and Founder After-Work Mixers in Göttingen

Beyond formal instruction, founder culture relies heavily on peer-to-peer exchange and regional networking. The StartupSpace at the Historical Observatory in Göttingen anchors this community aspect through its recurring after-work series.

Founders, investors, and local innovators gather at the StartupSpace an der Historischen Sternwarte Göttingen for the Startup-AFTER-WORK sessions. The autumn calendar highlights two specific meetups in this venue: the first on October 7, 2026, starting at 18:00 Uhr, and a winter-leaning follow-up on December 9, 2026, at the same evening hour.

Major Industrial Exhibitions and Trade Fairs

Lower Saxony’s startup calendar also looks outward, connecting regional innovators with international supply chains and smart-city infrastructure. Wolfsburg plays host to the IZB Internationale Zuliefererbörse on October 27, 2026, bringing together automotive suppliers and cutting-edge tech ventures.

Simultaneously, founders looking at urban tech and global municipal solutions can track events like the Smart City Expo kicking off on November 3, 2026, in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat. Domestically, Hanover hosts the leanlab 2025 event on November 6, 2026, while specialized life science networking takes over the Kölner Messe in Cologne for BIO-Europe starting November 9, 2026.

Pitch Training and Professional Presence Across Coastal Hubs

Addressing this directly, Wilhelmshaven hosts the “Pitch Essentiale – Mehr Präsenz. Mehr Klarheit. Mehr Wirkung.” event on November 10, 2026, starting at 16:00 Uhr.

Founders across the state can review the full chronological listing of upcoming events or submit their own initiatives directly via the innomatch platform.

Selected Highlights from the Autumn 2026 Calendar Date & Time Event Name Location / Format Oct 7, 2026, 18:00 Startup-AFTER-WORK StartupSpace Göttingen Oct 27, 2026, 9:00 IZB Internationale Zuliefererbörse Wolfsburg Nov 6, 2026, 16:00 leanlab 2025 Hannover Nov 10, 2026, 16:00 Pitch Essentiale Wilhelmshaven Dec 9, 2026, 18:00 Startup-AFTER-WORK StartupSpace Göttingen

The Broader Outlook for Regional Innovation

Which of these autumn workshops or networking dates are you planning to attend? Let us know your thoughts or share your own ecosystem experiences in the comments below.