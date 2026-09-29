US and Iran Hold Indirect Talks in Renewed Ceasefire Push

United States and Iranian officials held separate talks with mediators on Monday, September 28, 2026, marking a renewed diplomatic push to end seven months of war. Discussions center on an amended seven-day proposal addressing regional hostilities, frozen assets, sanctions, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The war, which ignited in late February with U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, has claimed thousands of lives and shocked global markets by choking vital waterways for oil. Despite prior ceasefire attempts in April and June collapsing quickly, mounting economic pressure on Tehran has forced both sides back to indirect negotiations.

U.S. and Iran hold indirect talks with midterms 36 days away

New York Diplomatic Channels and the Seven-Day Proposal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi remained in New York following the United Nations General Assembly to manage the diplomatic maneuvering firsthand. According to state news agency IRNA, Araqchi confirmed that Tehran is awaiting an official Washington response to its latest proposals. The framework outlines a sweeping seven-day roadmap designed to halt all hostilities spanning Iran and Lebanon.

Beyond a cessation of military action, the Iranian proposal demands the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets, an end to sanctions targeting Iranian oil, and the lifting of the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. Only once these conditions are met, Tehran maintains, will it permit the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Subsequent phases of the plan envision renewed dialogue regarding Iran’s nuclear program and U.S. President Donald Trump’s wish to seize or eliminate highly enriched uranium.

Photo: thehindu.com

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged the diplomatic track at the White House on Monday, confirming that American officials engaged separately with mediators, though he declined to provide further details. Trump previously stated on Saturday that he rejected the Iranian proposal, arguing that Tehran’s urgency stems from crippling economic pressure. Nevertheless, in subsequent remarks to Axios on Sunday, Trump signaled his expectation that American negotiators would continue active engagement throughout the week.

Breaking the Impasse Over Maritime Transit

The strategic focal point of the current impasse remains the Strait of Hormuz, a vital conduit for oil tankers.

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Araqchi addressed the diplomatic friction on Sunday, noting that mediators had not formally conveyed a definitive U.S. rejection of the proposal. “Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met,” Araqchi stated, emphasizing that a negotiated solution remains the sole viable exit from the crisis.

Diplomatic and Strategic Overview of the September 2026 Talks Negotiation Element Iranian Position U.S. / Allied Position Primary Venue New York (UNGA sidelines / indirect via mediators) Washington / Mediated channels Core Demands End to hostilities in Iran/Lebanon, unfreezing of billions in assets, oil sanctions lifted, port blockade ended Restriction or elimination of highly enriched uranium, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz Previous Ceasefires Agreed in April and June (both unraveled) Agreed in April and June (both unraveled) Strait of Hormuz Status Blockaded; reopening contingent on U.S. lifting restrictions Demands reopening

But there is a catch. Skepticism runs deep given the swift collapse of both the April and June ceasefires. While Iranian leadership insists on comprehensive economic relief before unlocking regional waterways, Washington faces pressure to secure limitations on Tehran’s nuclear capabilities alongside maritime freedom.

As diplomatic delegations exchange revised texts through intermediaries this week, global markets watch closely. Whether this renewed indirect dialogue bridges the chasm between Washington’s security demands and Tehran’s economic prerequisites will determine if the seven-month-old conflict finally moves toward a sustainable political resolution.