Pakistan federal government lowers petrol and diesel prices for September 29

Pakistan’s federal government has adjusted petroleum prices, lowering petrol by Rs2.27 per litre to Rs389.03 and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.56 per litre to Rs404.97, effective September 29, 2026. The downward revision arrives amid intense volatility in global energy markets, driven by ongoing geopolitical friction in the Middle East and shifting international Platts benchmarks.

A Fragile Relief at the Pump

The latest adjustment offers a modest reprieve for citizens grappling with months of punishing fuel costs. According to the Petroleum Division’s official notification, the price of motor spirit, commonly known as petrol, dropped from its previous level of Rs391.30 to Rs389.03 per litre. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel fell from Rs408.53 to Rs404.97 per litre.

Despite these slight decreases, taxation remains a heavy component at the pump. The federal government continues to levy Rs114 per litre in duties and taxes on petrol, alongside Rs100 per litre on diesel. These levies serve as crucial revenue earners for the state, drawing from monthly sales volumes that typically range between 700,000 and 800,000 tonnes combined for both fuels.

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The Shadow of the US-Iran Conflict

Today’s domestic prices are still shadowed by the severe economic shockwaves that followed the outbreak of the US-Iran war on February 28. That conflict triggered the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital maritime bottleneck responsible for moving roughly a fifth of global energy supplies. In the aftermath, fuel prices soared. Petrol peaked at Rs458.41 per litre on April 3 after climbing from a pre-war baseline of Rs266 in the first week of March. High-speed diesel followed a similar trajectory, surging from Rs281 to a peak of Rs520.35 per litre on the exact same day.

International developments continue to dictate local pain points. Global oil prices rose by about 2% following a rejection by US President Donald Trump of a peace deal offered by Iran to resolve the conflict and safely reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Business Recorder. Brent futures climbed $1.68, settling at $106 a barrel, keeping pressure on importing nations.

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Shifting to Daily Pricing and Austerity Measures

To cope with relentless international fluctuations, Islamabad overhauled its pricing framework. On July 17, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced that fuel prices would transition to a daily review mechanism based on a seven-day average of international market prices. Under this framework, approved by the federal cabinet, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) issues daily ex-depot prices directly on its website without requiring prior sign-off from the prime minister, though prices posted on Fridays remain frozen through the weekend.

Concurrently, the government revived a series of strict austerity measures. Commercial markets are mandated to close by 9 PM, and fuel allocations for official government vehicles have been slashed by 50% for a three-month duration. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also instituted a targeted relief scheme on September 13 to cushion motorcycle owners, autos, and operators of vehicles up to 800cc from spiralling global energy expenses.

Socioeconomic Realities of Fuel Dependency

The daily cost of transport directly dictates the rhythm of daily life for millions. Petrol serves as the lifeblood for private commuters, rickshaws, and two-wheelers, meaning price adjustments instantly affect the middle and lower-middle classes. High-speed diesel anchors the heavy transport sector, power plants and large generators, making its fluctuations a primary driver of broader inflationary pressures across the economy.

As Ogra continues to publish daily benchmarks and the state tightens import controls—routing diesel imports exclusively through Pakistan State Oil (PSO) while holding marketing companies to strict market-share quotas—consumers remain tethered to the turbulent currents of Middle Eastern geopolitics.