Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Missing 72-Year-Old Wichita Man Robert Falterman

As emergency services and law enforcement agencies work to retrace his movements, public assistance has become a critical component of the ongoing investigation. Officials are asking anyone who may have spotted Falterman or who holds relevant information regarding his current whereabouts to come forward immediately to help bring him home safely.

Statewide Silver Alert Issued for Wichita Senior

KBI and Wichita Police Mobilize Network

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation officially issued the statewide alert at the request of the Wichita Police Department for Robert Falterman. Silver alerts function as an early-warning broadcast network designed to mobilize citizens and law enforcement across municipal boundaries when an elderly individual with cognitive impairments or other vulnerabilities goes missing.

Because vulnerable missing persons can travel significant distances within a short timeframe, expanding the search footprint across Kansas lines remains standard protocol for these high-priority activations.

Tracking Potential Routes Across Municipal Boundaries

Search teams are currently reviewing potential travel routes and checking locations where Falterman might seek shelter or assistance. Local authorities emphasize that community vigilance often serves as the deciding factor in safely resolving missing persons cases.

Photo: kake.com

Community Vigilance Urged Across Wichita

Residents throughout Wichita and neighboring jurisdictions are urged to keep a close watch for Falterman. Anyone with confirmed sightings, recent interactions, or verifiable details concerning where he might be should contact local law enforcement or the Wichita Police Department immediately.

As the investigation continues to unfold, authorities will release further updates as new verified information becomes available. Community members wishing to aid the search are encouraged to share official alert details across local networks while respecting ongoing police directives.