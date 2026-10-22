Study suggests Van Gogh painted Starry Night on July 22

Vincent van Gogh’s iconic The Starry Night may not be the purely visionary landscape art historians have long assumed. A new study published in Scientific Reports suggests the Dutch painter captured an actual astronomical configuration visible in the southern French skies at dawn on July 22, 1889—a revelation that challenges the traditional timeline of the masterpiece.

Cracking the Code of the Saint-Rémy Sky

For decades, standard art history placed the creation of the canvas around mid-June 1889. Scholars heavily relied on a letter Van Gogh dispatched to his brother Theo on or around June 18 of that year to anchor the work chronologically. Yet, when modern researchers attempted to map the celestial bodies depicted in the painting to that specific window, a glaring discrepancy emerged: the moon phase.

While the painted masterpiece features a slender, waning crescent moon, astronomical records show that the moon would have had a gibbous and much fuller appearance during mid-June 1889. That mismatch prompted a collaborative team from South Korea’s Kyung Hee University’s School of Space Research and the space science firm Sllab to hunt for an alternative date when the night sky above Saint-Rémy-de-Provence would actually mirror the canvas.

Photo: meteoweb.eu

Astronomers Use Simulations to Date Van Gogh Painting

Led by astronomers including Elijah Jeong-hyun Kim and Ho Jin, the research team deployed advanced astronomical simulations, star-mapping tools, historical weather data, and a close reading of the artist’s personal correspondence. By analyzing earlier topographical sketches created by Van Gogh, the scientists mapped out his precise viewing angle in Saint-Rémy.

The geometric modeling pointed straight to the predawn hours of July 22, 1889. On that morning, a thin waning crescent moon, the planet Venus, and the Hyades star cluster in the constellation Taurus all appeared within the same immediate field of view. To verify the celestial geometry, the team applied Procrustes shape analysis, measuring the precise spatial distances between the five central stars on the canvas and the actual skeletal structure of the Hyades cluster.

Meteorological records from the period confirmed that skies over the region were clear enough to allow such a striking planetary alignment to be visible to the naked eye. Recurring references to cicadas in Van Gogh’s letters from that timeframe pointed directly to the intense summer heat of July rather than the middle weeks of June.

Photo: fanpage.it

Redefining a Modern Masterpiece

The findings do not imply that Van Gogh sat at his easel transcribing the cosmos with rigid cartographic precision. Instead, researchers emphasize that the painter blended direct observation of a real predawn sky with his characteristic emotional distortion of color, form, and proportion.

This study builds on decades of intermittent attempts to decode the astronomy behind the canvas, moving past inconclusive 1980s theories by Albert Boime and Charles Whitney. By breaking free from the June baseline, this latest research offers a compelling physical anchor for one of the most celebrated paintings in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, shifting our understanding of how an artist translated the raw physics of the universe into enduring emotion.