FEMA Approves $5.8 Million for Vermont Disaster Recovery Projects

Federal disaster relief funds totaling more than $5.8 million have been approved to help Vermont communities rebuild critical infrastructure and recover from a string of severe natural disasters.

The latest round of public assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency targets projects ranging from storm-damaged municipal roads and bridges to utility equipment repairs spanning multiple years of weather events. Officials stated that the funding program empowers local communities, tribes, and territories to reinforce infrastructure against future events while restoring public safety.

According to federal announcements, the disbursements tie into broader efforts to streamline disaster support and ensure resources are directed toward projects that secure local infrastructure. FEMA distributes these funds directly to states and regional authorities, who determine the most effective allocation for local recovery operations.

Infrastructure Repairs and Hardship Re-imbursements Across Vermont Towns

The newly approved public assistance covers expenses incurred from multiple severe weather incidents, including catastrophic flooding in July 2023 and August 2024, as well as lingering damage from late-autumn storms.

Among the largest allocations is more than $2.4 million designated for the Town of Stockbridge. That funding covers critical engineering services and extensive repairs to River Road and Laury Road following the destructive July 2023 floods.

Other substantial municipal and utility awards include:

Hardwick Electric Department: More than $700,000 to repair or replace equipment damaged during the July 2023 flooding.

More than $700,000 to repair or replace equipment damaged during the July 2023 flooding. City of Montpelier: More than $609,000 covering debris removal from the July 2023 floods alongside subsequent road repairs tied to the August 2024 storms.

More than $609,000 covering debris removal from the July 2023 floods alongside subsequent road repairs tied to the August 2024 storms. Vermont Electric COOP: More than $511,000 allocated for replacing utility poles and transformers following severe storms that hit between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2019.

More than $511,000 allocated for replacing utility poles and transformers following severe storms that hit between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, 2019. Town of Lyndon: More than $457,000 dedicated to fixing local roads and culverts affected by the July 2024 floods.

More than $457,000 dedicated to fixing local roads and culverts affected by the July 2024 floods. Town of Sutton: More than $378,000 for restoring road surfaces, embankments, culverts, and bridges damaged in August 2024.

More than $378,000 for restoring road surfaces, embankments, culverts, and bridges damaged in August 2024. Town of Burke: Nearly $252,000 aimed at bridge restoration following the July 2024 high waters.

Nearly $252,000 aimed at bridge restoration following the July 2024 high waters. Town of Kirby: More than $225,000 designated for repairing local bridges and roadways after the July 2024 storms.

More than $225,000 designated for repairing local bridges and roadways after the July 2024 storms. Town of Roxbury: More than $175,000 approved for administrative management costs tied to the July 2023 disaster response.

More than $175,000 approved for administrative management costs tied to the July 2023 disaster response. Town of Wolcott: More than $128,000 to repair or replace a crucial culvert following the July 2024 flooding.

Broader Disaster Recovery Commitments

These fresh financial awards form a small component of billions of dollars channeled by federal agencies into regional recovery programs. Officials emphasize that local leadership remains central to rebuilding efforts, allowing municipalities to strengthen public buildings, clear blocked waterways, and secure roads against recurring severe weather patterns.

FEMA continued supporting local jurisdictions as they recover from hurricanes, severe storms, tornadoes, and wildfires, aiming to boost long-term resilience nationwide.