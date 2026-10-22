Home » News » Why Vlahovic and Cerny Are Not in Beşiktaş’s Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Dusan Vlahovic and Vaclav Cerny start on the bench for Besiktas ahead of their UEFA Europa League clash against Crystal Palace. Both forwards are included in the matchday squad for the fixture at Tüpraş Stadium, leaving open the possibility of second-half appearances depending on how the match unfolds.

The decision to bench two key offensive players sparked immediate questions regarding their fitness and availability. However, club reports confirm that neither player is dealing with an injury or serving a suspension, meaning their absence from the starting lineup stems entirely from tactical choices made by the technical staff.

Besiktas Hosts Crystal Palace on October 22

The UEFA Europa League league stage third-week encounter takes place on Thursday, October 22, 2026, starting at 22:00 local time at Tüpraş Stadium. Football fans in Turkey can watch the match live and free-of-charge on TRT 1, with online streaming options also available through the broadcaster’s digital platforms.

Besiktas enters the home fixture aiming to secure a vital victory to maintain momentum in the European competition. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace arrives in Istanbul carrying the pedigree of European silverware, having captured the UEFA Conference League trophy last season by defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the final to earn their current spot in the Europa League.

Photo: haberler.com

Vlahovic and Cerny Start as Substitutes

With Vlahovic and Cerny available among the substitutes, the technical team retains significant firepower on the bench. The Serbian striker and the Czech winger provide immediate offensive options if the tactical setup requires adjustments during the game.

While neither player earned a spot in the initial tactical formation, their presence in the matchday squad ensures they can enter the action as the game progresses. Whether either footballer receives playing time depends strictly on the match flow and subsequent decisions from the bench.