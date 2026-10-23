Susse Wold Ends Long-Term Hawaii Retreat After Bent Mejding’s Death

Danish actress Susse Wold has severed her decades-long connection to Hawaii, closing a major personal chapter following the November 2024 death of her long-term partner, Bent Mejding. For nearly half a century, the tropical archipelago served as a frequent retreat from Denmark for the artistic couple, who were married on the islands in 1983.

Financial Realities Close a Pacific Sanctuary

The 87-year-old performer revealed her decision to step away from her traditional winter sanctuary while attending the book reception for Benjamin Koppel’s new work, Håbets klang. Speaking about the conclusion of her annual journeys, Wold pointed to practical hurdles and rising costs associated with maintaining the lifestyle.

Financial shifts ultimately sealed the fate of the long-standing getaway. “It was a rental apartment that I rented for so and so many years. Then I either had to renew it or not, but then it had become so expensive. It is also a very long trip,” she told reporters.

Noting Changes Over Four Decades of Island Travel

Reflecting on four decades of travel to the islands, Wold acknowledged a deep sense of melancholy. She noted that she feels grateful to have experienced the region during a different era, observing that considerable changes have occurred locally over the years, though she historically viewed the destination outside the lens of mainstream American culture.

An Enduring Bond Forged Overseas

The couple’s time in the Pacific yielded enduring bonds, most notably with Steven Vanatta, whom Wold and Mejding embraced as a bonussøn—or bonus son—after meeting him when he was 18 years old. That close relationship remained a steadfast anchor of their overseas life.

Moving Forward in Denmark

The departure from the Pacific location closes a notable chapter that began when the couple exchanged vows there in 1983. For forty years, the location represented both personal milestones and a creative sanctuary alongside artistic friends abroad.

As Wold transitions into this new phase in Denmark, the conclusion of the Hawaii lease emphasizes the profound personal shifts following Mejding's passing in late 2024. Wold noted that while the finality of the decision brings sadness, she looks back on the decades of sunshine and community with enduring appreciation.