Taika Waititi Collaborates with Zeekr for Debut Photography Exhibition ‘Spotlight

Filmmaker Taika Waititi has collaborated with premium electric vehicle brand Zeekr for his debut photography exhibition, titled Spotlight, running from September 17 to 20, 2026, at Studio 230 in Ponsonby, Auckland. Waititi utilized the Zeekr 7X electric SUV as the sole light source for seven distinct creative scenes.

Waititi took a different route: hanging a luxury EV from a studio ceiling and turning its headlights into illumination.

The Bottom Line:

The Exhibition: Taika Waititi’s debut photography show, Spotlight, runs free to the public at Studio 230 in Ponsonby, Auckland, from September 17–20, 2026, before heading online at zeekrbytaika.com.

Taika Waititi’s debut photography show, Spotlight, runs free to the public at Studio 230 in Ponsonby, Auckland, from September 17–20, 2026, before heading online at zeekrbytaika.com. The Creative Constraint: The entire exhibition relies on a single light source—the headlights of a ceiling-suspended Zeekr 7X electric SUV illuminating seven elaborate scenes.

The entire exhibition relies on a single light source—the headlights of a ceiling-suspended Zeekr 7X electric SUV illuminating seven elaborate scenes. The Industry Angle: Zeekr New Zealand distributor NordEast and MD of Zeekr AU NZ Frank Li positioned the partnership around a “Lane of One” ethos.

Why Taika Waititi Went Behind the Lens

Dane Fisher, Group General Manager of NordEast, Zeekr’s New Zealand distributor, noted that the brand wanted to engage audiences beyond a basic automotive conversation. Frank Li, MD of Zeekr AU NZ, highlighted the brand’s broader Trans-Tasman ambitions, anchored by the success of the Zeekr 7X in the global premium EV sector.

Deconstructing the Seven Worlds of the Spotlight Exhibition

As detailed by Tarmac Life, the technical constraints of the exhibition were simple. Waititi suspended the Zeekr 7X from the ceiling of Studio West, letting the vehicle’s headlights cut through total darkness to reveal seven distinct, imaginative tableaus.

Photo: tarmaclife.co.nz

The collection touches on eccentric themes. A scene titled UFO ponders whether we are alone in the universe or surrounded by a galaxy of Zeekrs. Another piece, Caveman, contrasts futuristic technology against human curiosity from our prehistoric past. Meanwhile, Disco embodies the philosophy that creation can come from destruction, and Body Builder directly nods to the 7X’s 475kW of power.

Photo: giltrap.com

Overview of Taika Waititi and Zeekr Spotlight Exhibition Details Detail Specification Exhibition Title Spotlight Dates September 17–20, 2026 Location Studio 230, Ponsonby Road, Auckland Key Collaborators Taika Waititi, Zeekr, NordEast Central Vehicle Zeekr 7X Electric SUV

Other installations in the seven-piece series include Feast, highlighting the vehicle’s Forest Green finish, Paparazzi, playing on the way the vehicle commands attention from onlookers and camera lenses, and Sunburn, capturing an unbothered attitude toward the hype. According to Waititi, the entire production process mirrored filmmaking, noting that the freedom given to him by the Zeekr team made the collaboration appealing.

The Intersection of Auteurs and Automotive Brands

For those unable to make it to Ponsonby Road before the doors close on September 20, 2026, the complete suite of photographs will be made available online at zeekrbytaika.com starting September 21.