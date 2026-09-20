Tata Trusts’ Listing Objection, Not Board Meeting, Is ‘Real Issue’: Harish Salve

A significant dispute has emerged at Tata Sons following a board decision to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as chairman for another five-year term, according to The Times of India. Tata Trusts asserted that the resolution approving Chandrasekaran’s reappointment was “illegal” and a “legal nullity” because Noel N. Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and a nominee director on the Tata Sons board, voted against it.

Tata Sons Board Approves Chandrasekaran Reappointment Amid Dispute

The Tata Sons board approved the fresh five-year term with four directors voting in favour and Noel Tata voting against. Weeks prior, Chandrasekaran had informed directors that he did not intend to seek reappointment when his current tenure ends on February 20, 2027.

Tata Trusts Position on Succession and Finality

According to The Times of India, Tata Trusts maintained that Chandrasekaran’s decision not to offer himself for reappointment had already been accepted and had attained finality. The Trusts stated that Chandrasekaran communicated his decision to the board on August 12, describing it as freely taken, clearly expressed, and not the outcome of a review.

Tata and Shapoorji Pallonji Explore Share Swap to Resolve Stake Deadlock

The Trusts noted that once the decision was publicly communicated, it carried consequences that could not be undone because employees, lenders, counterparties, the market, and the majority shareholder had proceeded on it. Tata Trusts reported that it formally accepted the decision the following day and advised Tata Sons to begin setting up a Selection Committee to appoint a successor in accordance with the company’s Articles of Association. Furthermore, the Trusts submitted a legal opinion from former Chief Justice of India Justice Dr. D.Y. Chandrachud regarding the correctness of their position.

Legal Adviser Harish Salve Highlights Listing and Trust Dynamics

Addressing the ongoing contest, senior advocate Harish Salve, who is advising Chandrasekaran, told NDTV that the real issue is not the board meeting or the chairmanship contest, but rather the government putting Tata Sons on notice regarding company listings. Salve stated that Tata Trust is against the listing of the company, but emphasized that Tata Sons does not have a choice if instructed by regulatory bodies such as the Reserve Bank of India.

Photo: Ndtvprofit

Skydance Delays $81 Billion Buyout of Paramount

The Tata Trust people have shifted focus to the board meeting instead of the real issue, which is bothering them… The Tata Trust is against the listing of the company, Salve said in an interview with Editor-in-Chief and CEO Rahul Kanwal.

Salve described Tata Sons as a $270 billion empire and a national asset, noting that the recognition by the government that trustees must list the company is driving the wider contest. He added that Tata Sons is structured to generate maximum financial returns so that the Trusts can fund philanthropy, clarifying that philanthropy resides at the Trust level rather than at Tata Sons.

Philanthropic Structure and Governance Stakes

Presenting the perspective of Tata Trusts and Noel Tata, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi outlined the unique architecture envisioned by Jamshetji Tata to NDTV. Under this design, philanthropic trusts hold approximately 66 percent of the share-owner stake in Tata Sons, which in turn controls operating companies such as Tata Motors and Tata Steel. Under this system, funds moving out of Tata Sons based on that 66 percent shareholding must support charitable trusts dedicated to hospitals, universities, scholarships, and research.

Photo: NDTV

Kroger Buys Giant Eagle for $1.65 Billion in Return to Dealmaking

Alongside the governance dispute over leadership continuity—which supporting directors believe will reassure prospective investors ahead of a potential listing—both decisions regarding Chandrasekaran’s reappointment and the listing of Tata Sons will require approval at the company’s annual general meeting.