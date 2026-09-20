Hanamaki Higashi Pitcher Yuri Teramoto Delivers First Pitch at Dodger Stadium

Yuri Teramoto, a first-year student and pitcher for the Hanamaki Higashi girls’ hardball baseball team, delivered the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on September 20, 2026. Wearing an IWATE jersey with Shohei Ohtani’s number 17, Teramoto was joined on the field by catcher Roki Sasaki during the game against the Giants.

An Unforgettable Moment at Dodger Stadium for Hanamaki Higashi

On September 20, 2026, the Dodgers hosted the Giants at Dodger Stadium, setting the stage for a memorable pre-game ceremony. Stepping onto the professional mound in Southern California, Yuri Teramoto represented her peers with poise.

Standing 178 centimeters tall with a top speed of 118 kilometers per hour, the right-handed pitcher embraced the assignment without hesitation. Before taking her position, she shared her mindset with reporters, noting that she was grateful for the chance to throw in such a magnificent ballpark and simply intended to enjoy the experience.

Iwate Prefecture Program Sends Students to the West Coast

The appearance was part of a larger educational initiative sponsored by Iwate Prefecture. Marking its 150th prefectural anniversary alongside the 15th anniversary of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, the regional government launched a next-generation talent development program designed to broaden horizons for local youth.

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Between September 15 and 22, fifty high school students from Iwate traveled to the United States West Coast as part of the exchange. Attending the Major League Baseball game served as a core activity for the visiting delegation, with Teramoto chosen to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on behalf of the entire group.

Connecting With Major League Stars From Home

While Shohei Ohtani sat out the contest due to an assignment on the injured list, his presence remained felt at the ballpark. Ohtani, an alumnus of the school, previously donated batting machines to the baseball program and serves as a profound inspiration for younger players.

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Teramoto brought books written about Ohtani with her to the United States, explaining that reading them helps her reset whenever she hits a roadblock in her training. Learning how Ohtani establishes his goals taught her how to find renewed joy in practice.

Behind the plate, fellow Iwate native Roki Sasaki handled catching duties for the opening pitch, creating a double-representation of regional talent on the Dodger Stadium field. Prior to the game, the visiting students also presented a collaborative banner and custom jerseys filled with messages of support for both Ohtani and Sasaki.

Number 17 and Future Ambitions Across the Pacific

For the ceremonial toss, Teramoto donned a specially made uniform featuring the word “IWATE” across the front and the number 17 on the back—the same number worn by Ohtani. Calling him her greatest idol, she expressed pride in wearing her favorite digit on the same diamond where he plays.

Photo: サンスポ

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Looking beyond her high school career in Iwate—where she moved from Kumamoto specifically to pursue competitive girls’ hardball—Teramoto maintains clear long-term ambitions. With aspirations to study and play baseball internationally, she noted that eventually building a career in America remains her ultimate dream.