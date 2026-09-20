Tottenham Hotspur are weighing a move for Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to reports from Football Insider. Spurs retain strong interest in the 26-year-old midfielder following a failed pursuit last year and an impressive run of form that has established him as a premier creative force in the Premier League.

Unfinished Business and Historical Context

Tottenham’s renewed pursuit of Gibbs-White arrives on the heels of a fractious history between the two clubs. Sources revealed to Football Insider that Spurs pursued the midfielder hard two summers ago, a saga that turned contentious when Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis threatened legal action over alleged illegal contact with the player’s agent. The situation ultimately resolved when Gibbs-White signed a new three-year deal, securing his status as the highest-paid player at the City Ground and underlining Forest’s heavy investment in his long-term sporting project.

That high-stakes standoff did little to cool recruitment interest in North London. Gibbs-White has proven his worth on the pitch over the past twelve months, emerging as one of the standout playmakers in the English top flight. Statistics highlight his production: he stands as the leading Premier League scorer in 2026, finding the back of the net 13 times since the start of the calendar year, building on a stellar campaign where he tallied 15 goals in 37 league appearances.

Table: Morgan Gibbs-White Performance Metrics & Context

Metric / Detail Data Point Target Club Tottenham Hotspur Current Club Nottingham Forest 2026 Calendar Year Goals 13 (Leading Premier League Scorer) Previous Season Record 15 goals in 37 league appearances Representation Switch ROOF (switched from CAA Stellar in August)

Front-Office Maneuvering Amid Managerial Uncertainty

Roberto De Zerbi currently faces mounting scrutiny following a difficult start to the campaign, having managed just four wins in 13 competitive matches since signing a lucrative five-year contract in April. Despite the swirling doubts surrounding the managerial hot seat, the club’s hierarchy continues to map out long-term transfer strategies for upcoming windows.

Photo: uk.sports.yahoo.com

Adding fuel to the boardroom narrative, recent speculation also linked former manager Mauricio Pochettino with a sensational return to North London should a managerial vacancy arise. However, Football Insider sources clarified that Tottenham are unlikely to turn to Pochettino if De Zerbi is dismissed, given that the Argentine recently extended his contract with the United States Soccer Federation through 2030 following a run to the World Cup round of 16.

With Gibbs-White recently switching representation in August from CAA Stellar to agency ROOF, the groundwork for his next career step remains a prominent storyline.

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