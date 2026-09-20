FC Basel Still Searching for New Head Coach After St. Gallen Defeat

FC Basel Managerial Search Stalls Following St. Gallen Defeat as Interim Boss Luigi Nocentini Nears End of Tenure

Technical Director Andreas Herrmann confirmed that the club is evaluating experienced managerial profiles to navigate ongoing sporting pressures.

The Anatomy of the Crisis and the Search for Experience

The managerial hot seat at St. Jakob-Park remains vacant following the dismissal of Stephan Lichtsteiner. Interim coach Luigi Nocentini stepped into the breach, engineering an initial surge that included a victory over Luzern.

Nocentini lacks the required coaching diplomas to take the job on a permanent basis. Reflecting on the uncertainty after the final whistle, Nocentini noted that the team’s primary issue runs deeper than the dugout. According to his post-match remarks, “We are FC Basel and must besser spielen. Die Trainerfrage ist im Moment nicht unser grösstes Problem.”

Technical Director Andreas Herrmann addressed the ongoing scouting process during a club podcast appearance. Herrmann explained that managerial recruitment operates as an active, continuous pipeline. “Ein Trainerscouting ist ein fortlaufender Prozess,” Herrmann stated, noting that the front office monitors the market constantly to prepare for eventualities.

Front-Office Strategy and Tactical Profiling

The departure of Lichtsteiner forced the board to refine its criteria. Herrmann outlined the exact profile the club is prioritizing moving forward. The sporting department identified a clear need for someone possessing “eine gewisse Erfahrung mitbringt, eine gewisse Autorität, um auch für Krisensituationen gewappnet zu sein.”

While Herrmann asserted that the club’s internal search is “relativ weit” along the development path toward a final announcement, external options continue to narrow. High-profile names initially linked to various vacancies have found alternative landings, such as Sandro Wagner taking over at Hannover 96 over the same weekend.

FC Basel Coaching Transition Overview Role / Official Status Key Development Stephan Lichtsteiner Departed Dismissed following early-season struggles. Luigi Nocentini Interim Coach Managed team post-Lichtsteiner; lacks required diplomas for permanent hire. Andreas Herrmann Technical Director Directing ongoing candidate scouting for an experienced replacement. Mirko Salvi Goalkeeper Stated publicly that the managerial appointment rests with the club administration.

Navigating the Road Ahead in the Super League

The search for a new tactical architect comes at a critical juncture for the squad.

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