TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 Side Events Schedule: Networking & Parties in SF

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 returns to San Francisco’s Moscone West from October 13 to 15, offering tech founders, venture capitalists, and operators a massive slate of official side events starting as early as Sunday, October 11. Hosted by major players like NMI, Backblaze, and PeakXV Partners, these gatherings span specialized SaaS mixers, robotic bartending showcases, and private market cocktail parties across the city.

The Bottom Line Main Event Window: TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 takes over Moscone West from October 13-15, preceded by kickoff side events starting October 11.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 takes over Moscone West from October 13-15, preceded by kickoff side events starting October 11. Partner-Led Programming: Key networking hubs include NMI’s SaaS payments mixer at SPIN San Francisco and Backblaze’s “The Afterburn” mixer.

Key networking hubs include NMI’s SaaS payments mixer at SPIN San Francisco and Backblaze’s “The Afterburn” mixer. Diverse San Francisco Schedule: The rolling lineup features robotic cocktail bars by AI Barmen, early-stage venture pitch nights, and private market receptions hosted by Augment and Mintz.

Navigating the TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 Side Event Circuit

The TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 Side Event program brings together international founders, researchers, and tech enthusiasts across San Francisco for targeted panels, hands-on workshops, and evening mixers. Because the official schedule continues to grow with new gatherings added weekly, attendees frequently build customized multi-day itineraries bridging the gap between daytime expo floors and evening socials.

For instance, SaaS founders and technical leaders can kick off their week on Monday, October 12, at SPIN San Francisco. There, NMI hosts “Serve, Swipe, & Settle,” a specialized mixer focusing on monetization, brand control, and scaling embedded payments over ping-pong, food, and drinks.

From Robotic Bartenders to Venture Demo Nights

The early schedule leading up to the main conference highlights how diverse the tech ecosystem has become. Sunday evening, October 11, sets an experimental tone with “Happy Hour with AI-Created Drinks by AI Barmen,” where a robotic system serves personalized cocktails and mocktails based on attendee preferences. Simultaneously, the evening features the EPIC SF Demo Night at Finding Next Moat, showcasing ten early-stage startups pitching their competitive moats to select venture investors, alongside an International Reception at the European Startup Embassy.

The “Future of Work Social Mixer + Open Demos” runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., spotlighting open-mic pitches and hands-on product showcases across work tech, robotics, and agentic AI.

Featured Partner Mixers and Private Market Receptions

On Tuesday evening, October 14, Backblaze and Flamethrower team up for “The Afterburn: TechCrunch Disrupt Edition,” offering evening cocktails and appetizers with zero presentations or pitch decks required.

Running concurrently on October 14, PeakXV Partners hosts an Ecosystem Mixer connecting founders, operators, and builders. For those operating on the financial side of the tech economy, Augment and Mintz are teaming up to host “Liquid Assets: A Private Markets Cocktail Party,” offering a quiet space for private equity and venture professionals to connect without preset meeting agendas.

Selected TechCrunch Disrupt 2026 Featured Side Events Event Name Date & Time Host Organization Primary Focus Serve, Swipe, & Settle October 12 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM NMI SaaS embedded payments & monetization Future of Work Social Mixer October 12 | 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Independent / Community Worktech, robotics, and agentic AI demos The Afterburn October 14 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Backblaze & Flamethrower General networking and wind-down mixer Ecosystem Mixer October 14 | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM PeakXV Partners Founders, operators, and investor connections Liquid Assets Cocktail Party October 14 | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM Augment & Mintz Private markets and venture ecosystem

What to Expect as Disrupt Week Approaches

Organizers emphasize that the chronological schedule remains dynamic, with fresh workshops, international meetups, and investor breakfasts added regularly as October approaches. Attendees planning their trip to San Francisco are advised to check the official chronological ledger frequently to secure RSVPs for high-demand evening venues, as capacity limits fill up fast among the influx of global startup talent.

Photo: tech.yahoo.com

Are you heading out to Moscone West this October, or are you more interested in the independent side-event circuit across San Francisco? Drop your thoughts or meet-up plans in the comments below.