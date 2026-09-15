The 15 Best 21st-Century Sci-Fi TV Shows, Ranked

The 15 best sci-fi shows of the 21st century (so far), ranked showcase how television has transformed into a premier medium for visionary storytelling, high-budget world-building, and complex philosophical exploration over the past two decades.

Political Space Operas and Colonized Solar Systems

Among the standout entries on modern lists is The Expanse, a political space opera exploring a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System while carrying along Earth’s systems of inequality and exploitation. Starting on SyFy before finishing its six-season run on Amazon Prime Video, the series was guided by book authors Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham alongside showrunner Naren Shankar. It was supported by a diverse ensemble cast that included Cara Gee, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, and Dominique Tipper.

Adapting Asimov’s Galactic Empire

Another monumental entry is Apple TV+’s Foundation, a centuries-spanning adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic novels.

Set within a Galactic Empire ruled by three cloned emperor brothers—including a performance by Lee Pace—the narrative kicks off when psychohistorian Hari Seldon, played by Jared Harris, predicts the impending dissolution of the regime. Seldon establishes a “Foundation” at the edge of the galaxy to hasten the rebuild of the world to come, bringing breathtaking visual effects and massive scale to a literary property long considered unadaptable.

Algorithms, Surveillance, and Preventative Ethics

Television’s exploration of technology also took root in procedural and satirical formats. Person of Interest followed eccentric billionaire computer programmer Harold Finch, played by Michael Emerson, who developed an algorithm known as “The Machine.” Claiming the algorithm could predict global terrorist acts before they occurred, Finch teamed up with CIA operative John Reese, played by Jim Caviezel, to preemptively stop threats while grappling with heavy preventative ethics. According to critical analysis, the series served as an effective sci-fi training ground for Nolan ahead of HBO’s Westworld.

Multiversal Chaos and Animated Cynicism

On the more surreal and comedic side of the spectrum, Rick and Morty uses animated family sitcom framing to deliver outlandish sci-fi concepts infused with deep cynicism. Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the series balances futuristic technology, alternate dimensions, and existential philosophy with dark humor and improvisational chaos, following a brilliant, alcoholic scientist dragging his grandson across the galaxy and multiverse.

Photo: denofgeek.com

Readers are encouraged to share their favorite 21st-century sci-fi series in the comments below.